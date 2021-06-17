Fnac Darty extends its subscription-based repair service, Darty Max, to new products and strengthens its position as a leader in home assistance service solutions

Darty Max has become the benchmark subscription-based repair service for large domestic appliances. With near 200,000 Darty Max subscribers at the end of 2020 and 18 months after its launch , Fnac Darty is accelerating operations and expanding its service offer by covering new product categories: small domestic appliances, TV home cinema r , Sound, Photography and Multimedia*. As of today, customers can choose from three different packages, with a view to reaching 2 million Darty Max subscribers by 2025. As a core pillar of the new strategic plan Everyday , the expansion of Darty Max should enable Fnac Darty to be, both on a daily basis and over the long term, a key ally for consumers, helping them to be sustainable in their consumption habits and daily household tasks.

Darty Max is a subscription-based repair service provided by the Group’s 2,500 after-sales service technicians that allows customers to easily repair products instead of replacing them, with no limits on the number of appliances, breakdowns or product age, as long as the spare parts are available. This service includes remote assistance, diagnostics, labor and the replacement of defective parts for any appliances purchased from Darty or elsewhere**. Darty Max also includes maintenance advice, assistance for device usage and priority access to home call-out services and phone support. If a product that was purchased from Darty cannot be repaired, the customer will receive a refund in the form of a gift card. With this all-inclusive solution, this new service helps extend the life span of all electrical and electronic products, by making it easier to access unlimited repairs of domestic appliances.

Initially dedicated to the repair of major household appliances, Darty Max is evolving by offering three different packages. The first package, Darty Max Essentiel, is an evolution of the original service, which covers repairs to products in the large domestic appliances category (washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, cooktops, stoves, extractors, refrigerators, freezers, wine cellars) for €9.99 a month incl. VAT. This initial version of Darty Max has been expanded and now also includes the microwave, built-in coffee machines and air conditioner categories.

Fnac Darty also offers a Darty Max Evolution package for €14.99 a month incl. VAT, which covers all large domestic appliance categories as well as, from today, small domestic appliances and the categories of TV home cinema (televisions, hi-fi systems, home cinema, projectors, receivers and TV accessories) and Sound (headphones, portable speakers, MP3 players, radios).



The last package is the premium subscription, Darty Max Intégral for €19.99 a month incl. VAT, which covers the categories of large domestic appliances, small domestic appliances, TV, Sound, Photography (cameras, camcorders, camera accessories) and Multimedia (computers, tablets, monitors, printers and scanners, landline phones). This package also gives subscribers a 30% discount on all smartphone repairs carried out by WeFix, a subsidiary of the Fnac Darty group.



Vincent Gufflet, Chief Operations & Services Officer at Fnac Darty declares: "This new Darty Max, built around three complementary packages to better meet our customers' expectations. Darty Max, which has been offered around large domestic appliances repairs, is expanding to the entire household segment. We are strengthening our commitment to extending the life span of products, while building a lasting relationship of trust with our customers, so we can support their sustainable approach to repairing their appliances. "

*Almost all products covered by warranty extensions are eligible for Darty Max. Appliances not covered by Darty Max include smartphones, drones, urban mobility products, game consoles, connected watches and bracelets, digital picture frames, e-book readers, network hard drives, NAS, 3D printers, VR headsets, film cameras, radio MP3 players, portable minidisc players and portable CD players.

**Depending on the type of appliance, the first repair can cost €49, €59 or €99 incl. VAT. All subsequent repairs are covered by the subscription fee.



