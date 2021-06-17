checkAd

Alliance Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

17 June 2021  
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 16 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 135,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 980.343p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 315,927,681.
    
The above figure (315,927,681) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320





