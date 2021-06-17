checkAd

MSAB launches new rapid triage extraction solution for immediate actionable intel in the field

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

MSAB announces the launch of Raven, an innovative solution for immediate digital evidence acquisition and analysis at scene level via smartphone app.
Raven is a cutting edge, highly portable mobile device extraction toolset. It is specifically designed for operators in the field who need lightweight solutions to quickly extract data and turn it into actionable intelligence. “To the best of my knowledge, having such a powerful lightweight technology is entirely unique”, says Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB.

“Digital evidence captured at the scene of an incident from witnesses and victims consistently contains critical insights. But no one wants to surrender their mobile phones and have to be without them till labs extract the evidence days or weeks later.” Says Jansen Cohoon, MSAB Product Specialist for Raven and President of MSAB in North America. “To combat this, frontline practitioners need to be equipped with solutions in the field to extract consent-based digital evidence quickly and easily. This is where Raven comes into its own. A unique solution for timely access to critical evidence and intelligence.”

Raven is a collection of applications (apps) that run on Android OS devices including mobile phones and tablets. Built on top of the latest Android operating system as a collection of applications and compatible hardware, Raven allows a user to take advantage of a standard Android device’s capabilities and enhance them with advanced forensic data collection capabilities, simply by downloading all or selected Raven apps.

The Raven app suite consists of: MobEX (mobile device extraction); SIMEX (SIM card extraction); FlashEX (Flash media extraction); and DronEX (Drone device extraction). Plus, the ODIN analysis app allows users to quickly view the extracted results, check watch lists, find the most recent location data, and more.

“Putting such a powerful tool into the hands of frontline users will allow them to both speedily examine the digital evidence, which in turn will lead to faster apprehensions, and also enable them to engage with the public in a meaningful and respectful way. This also gives the community and its citizens agency and helps build public trust.” Jansen added.
MSAB Raven is available today to qualified law enforcement and defense agencies. For more information, please visit msab.com/raven

For more information, please contact:
Joel Bollö, CEO MSAB, joel.bollo@msab.com, +46 8739 0270
Jansen Cohoon, President of MSAB North America, jansen.cohoon@msab.com, +17037894717

About MSAB

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, military, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MSAB launches new rapid triage extraction solution for immediate actionable intel in the field MSAB announces the launch of Raven, an innovative solution for immediate digital evidence acquisition and analysis at scene level via smartphone app.Raven is a cutting edge, highly portable mobile device extraction toolset. It is specifically …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
BioCryst Announces Acceptance and Accelerated Review of the ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Marketing ...
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus