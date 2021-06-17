Ensurge Micropower Appoints Dr. Shirley Meng to Technical Advisory Board

The Ensurge Technical Advisory Board is chartered to provide expert advice, facilitate critical relationships, and guide long-term strategic planning in areas critical to the company's strategy and technology roadmaps. Board members will regularly collaborate with Ensurge to unlock the commercial potential of its innovations in battery materials, process technology, and manufacturing.

Ensurge Micropower ASA today announced the appointment of Dr. Y. Shirley Meng, Zable Endowed Professor in Energy Technologies and Professor of NanoEngineering and Materials Science at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), as the inaugural member of the company's Technical Advisory Board.

"The energy storage market is ripe for disruptive innovation, and I'm particularly excited about the commercialization potential of Ensurge's unique combination of materials and process innovation with roll-based manufacturing scalability," said Dr. Shirley Meng. "I look forward to collaborating with Kevin and the Ensurge team to maximize the potential of lithium-based all-solid-state microbattery technology."

"We warmly welcome Dr. Meng as the inaugural member of our Technical Advisory Board," said CEO Kevin Barber. "Her distinguished career spanning nanotechnology, materials, and energy technology and recent work developing materials for safe, energy dense, cost-effective batteries make her a leading voice in energy storage innovation and a perfect match for Ensurge. We look forward to collaborating with Shirley to develop future generations of premium microbatteries for wearable devices and connected sensors."

Dr. Meng received her Ph.D. in Advance Materials for Micro & Nano Systems from the Singapore-MIT Alliance in 2005, after which she worked as a postdoc research fellow and became a research scientist at MIT. She was the founding Director of the Sustainable Power and Energy Center at UCSD and currently serves as the inaugural director of the Institute of Materials Discovery and Design. Dr. Meng is the recipient of multiple awards, including the Royal Chemical Society's Faraday Medal, the International Battery Association's Research Award, the National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award, and young investigator awards from the Electrochemical Society, International Coalition for Energy Storage and Innovation, and the American Chemical Society. She is the author or co-author of more than 230 peer-reviewed journal articles, two book chapters, and five issued patents. Dr. Meng serves on the executive committee of the battery division at the Electrochemical Society and she is the Editor-in-Chief of the journal MRS Energy & Sustainability. Dr. Meng is an elected fellow of the Electrochemical Society (FECS) and fellow of the Materials Research Society (FMRS).





About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.





Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

﻿This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.﻿