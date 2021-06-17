Paris , June 1 7 , 2021 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that Rémi Grisard has joined JCDecaux as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication of JCDecaux, taking up his position on June 15, 2021.

R é mi Grisard appointed Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication of JCDecaux

Rémi Grisard began his career at Société Générale in 2009 at the group’s General Inspection Department which handles risk management and strategic audits in France and internationally for the group’s senior management.

In 2013, Rémi Grisard joined the Strategy and Corporate development teams in the Investment Bank - Asset & Wealth Management division at Société Générale, where his role involved strategic planning and corporate M&A transactions.

From 2016, Rémi Grisard was an equity analyst in the Media & Internet team for Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking, covering stocks such as Adevinta, M6, Mediaset Espana, Mediaset Italia, Mediawan and Scout24.

Rémi Grisard, 36, is a graduate of the ESSEC business school.

Based at our headquarters in Yvelines (Plaisir), Rémi Grisard reports to David Bourg, Group Chief Financial, Administrative and IT Officer.

