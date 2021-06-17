checkAd

Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Guyana Operational Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX‐V: EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, is pleased to …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX‐V: EOG), the oil and gas exploration company with licences in the proven oil province of Guyana and the highly prospective basins of Namibia, is pleased to provide an operational update on the Group's activities.

Guyana

Eco Atlantic's Orinduik petroleum block offshore Guyana (the 'Orinduik Block') has continued to advance in its maturity to the selection of further drilling prospects. Eco's partners in the Orinduik Block; Tullow Guyana BV - Operator (60% W.I.) and TOQAP Guyana BV, the Total/Qatar JV (25% W.I.) (together the 'JV'), are confident in the technical advancement and scheduled progression towards drilling target selection in Q3 of 2021. The seismic reprocessing will be completed this summer, target selection is committed to follow by the JV and Eco is ready and prepared to drill a well in 2022, subject to approval by the JV. The JV did not solicit an extension of time as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and Eco continues to seek to accelerate progress towards the drilling of a third well on the Orinduik Block.

Tullow, supported by the technical teams of Eco Atlantic and TOQAP, has significantly advanced the exploration of the Orinduik Block over the past 18 months. In-depth analysis of the Joe and Jethro wells, which both showed significant accumulations of biodegraded heavy oil in the lower Tertiary, have been further analysed geochemically. Mapping of thermal maturation, and further basin modelling, has led to an improved understanding of this Tertiary section's presence in the northern quadrant of the block and onto the neighbouring three Hammerhead discoveries - also anticipated to be in the same resource domain.

The discovery of 27 API light oil in the Carapa well, which was drilled updip and inboard of the Orinduik Block, and within the Cretaceous section has been reviewed and focused on. Processed and reprocessed data has recently been received by the JV and is now being reviewed for defining the next prospects to be drilled on the Orinduik Block. The Operator, Tullow, has previously released a schematic of the prospects being focussed on, on trend with the Liza and Carapa discoveries. The concurrent PSDM 3D processing, ongoing interpretation, and the multiple analogues created by the on-going discoveries throughout the basin, has progressed the team's ability for refined interpretation and AVO analysis on the new PSDM. In addition, the JV is continuing detailed mapping of the depositional channel systems through the basin. This ongoing work is supported and mapped with data from each new well regionally drilled, as well as from prior logs held. The slope channel systems, terraces and resultant ponding create reservoirs and traps that have been further identified by the high resolution reprocessing. The JV has completed significant work on the depo-systems to map hydrocarbon travel updip onto the Orinduik terraces from the same source rock feeding the reservoirs within Stabroek, which is downdip from Orinduik.

