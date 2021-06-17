05/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces financial calendar for 2021

Kolding, Denmark, 17 June 2021 - With reference to company announcement no. 1/2021 dated 7 June 2021 as published by Green Hydrogen Systems A/S in connection with the initial public offering (the “Offering”) and admission to trading and official listing of Green Hydrogen Systems’ shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Green Hydrogen Systems hereby publishes its financial calendar for 2021:

Trading statement for the period ending 30 September 2021 2 November 2021

For more info please contact:

Investors: Jens Holm Binger, Head of IR, +45 6065 6525, jhb@greenhydrogen.dk

Media: Aleksandra Lozinska, Head of Marketing and Media Relations, +45 4414 0344, alo@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement

Attachment