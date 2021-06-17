checkAd

Vow ASA Vow lands more Safesteril contracts worth Euro 1.4 million in total

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 08:30  |  21   |   |   

Vow ASA has through a subsidiary (“Vow”) secured three more contracts to deliver Safesteril equipment for food safety. Vow is currently experiencing strong demand for its products with two previous contracts announced in April earlier this year, and it is currently bidding for several more.

“We are thrilled to be trusted with three more contracts, which demonstrates the versatility of our advanced technology. With systems installed in more than 35 countries, Safesteril has become established as a major player in food safety, and we have succeeded in building an efficient delivery model for this technology,” says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

The three most recent contracts are for customers in North America and Asia respectively. A customer located in China will use the Safesteril technology for the sterilisation of paprika. This will be the 23rd Safesteril contract for Vow in Asia.

The two other contracts are customers in the US, one for a company within the global herbal science industry and the other for a leading supplier of food functional ingredients. Vow’s landbased presence within the US-market is steadily growing.

The Safesteril technology is based on the unique and patented combination of an electrically heated conveyor with steam, that reduces germ content in raw materials with a minimal alteration of the properties of the food product. The technology is also used for pasteurization and sterilization, disinfection, drying and roasting.

With the patented electrical heating screw Spirajoule in Safesteril, the Vow subsidiary ETIA has been active in the field of food processing equipment innovation for more than 20 years, with a particular focus on heating and cooling technologies for low moisture products.


For more information please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


 






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vow ASA Vow lands more Safesteril contracts worth Euro 1.4 million in total Vow ASA has through a subsidiary (“Vow”) secured three more contracts to deliver Safesteril equipment for food safety. Vow is currently experiencing strong demand for its products with two previous contracts announced in April earlier this year, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
BioCryst Announces Acceptance and Accelerated Review of the ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Marketing ...
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus