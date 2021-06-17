THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR TO ANY COUNTRY IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE UNLAWFUL.

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM S IMMO shareholders' meeting: All major proxy advisors recommend approving the cancellation of the maximum voting right 17.06.2021 / 08:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

S IMMO shareholders' meeting: All major proxy advisors recommend approving the cancellation of the maximum voting right

ISS and Glass Lewis support key condition for the takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ - protection for shareholders' interests is guaranteed

Numerous institutional investors have already announced their intention to vote in favour of the cancellation at the shareholders' meeting on 24 June to permit the acceptance of the offer by shareholders

The takeover offer cannot be completed if the maximum voting right remains in effect. S IMMO shareholders would then be unable to benefit from the attractive offer price

Detailed facts are provided under https://immofinanz.com/simmo

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, the two most influential international proxy advisors, recommend that the shareholders of S IMMO AG approve the cancellation of the maximum voting right at the shareholders' meeting on 24 June. This change in the articles of association is an important precondition for the takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ to S IMMO shareholders, and the terms of the offer do not permit the completion of the takeover offer without this approval. Numerous institutional investors have already announced their intention to support this proposal by IMMOFINANZ.

The vote on this provision of the articles of association protects shareholders' interests because the cancellation of the maximum voting right is explicitly linked to the success of the takeover offer, as both voting rights consultants confirm in their recommendations. The offer documents state that shareholders only decide in favour of the cancellation of the maximum voting right if the takeover offer by IMMOFINANZ is successful. If the takeover offer is not completed, the maximum voting right will remain fully in effect. S IMMO shareholders can therefore securely decide on the cancellation of the maximum voting right.