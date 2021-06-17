Today Pizza Hut Delivery Is Offering Free Pizza To Rivals Across the Nation!

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all dough pros – Pizza Hut Delivery is inviting its rivals to come over to the tasty side by offering free pizza to competitor employees across the nation for today only, Thursday 17 th June , so they can experience the utterly delicious taste of its pizza.

Confident that they're the best tasting around, Pizza Hut Delivery is enticing the competition to give in to their tastebuds with the very special and limited-time offer, taking place today, 17th June, when employees of any other pizza delivery are able to claim a free pizza from their local Hut, and enjoy the most flavoursome pizza around at absolutely no cost.

Rival pizza pros are able to get their hands on any medium classic crust pizza, with the offer available on collection orders only, but they better act quick with the limited availability offer! Whether the rival employee is a waiter, pizza maker or delivery driver, all they have to do is prove they work for a rival pizza delivery firm by showing their uniform or work ID to claim their free pizza.

To launch the tasty deal, Pizza Hut Delivery cheekily announced the news with ad vans roaming the country, inviting the nation's dough connoisseurs to stray to the tastier side and sample the most delicious of Pizza Hut pizzas.

The competition can have their tasty pick of Pizza Hut Delivery's menu and sample fan-favourite classics, or, try out the brand-new Roast Dinner Pizza - made with roast beef, tasty sage & onion stuffing, sliced roast potato slices and red onions and a red wine gravy base – for a taste of something different, free of charge.

Amelia Riba, Chief Brand Officer, commented on the initiative: "At Pizza Hut we strive for taste perfection, which is why we want pizza pros across the UK to be able to sample the best tasting pizza out there.

"We're inviting brave rival employees to come and see what pizza perfection really tastes like by sharing our great tasting pizza with them."

Notes to Editors

About the offer

10 free pizzas will be available from each participating Pizza Hut Delivery Hut on 17th June, for one day only.

Limited availability offer - available on a first come, first served basis.

Offer available at selected Pizza Hut Delivery locations – information on participating stores can be found in the T&Cs.

Offer is available on collection orders only.

Offer available on a wide selection of medium classic crust pizzas with garlic sprinkle.

One medium classic crust pizza per person is redeemable.

To redeem the offer, employees of other pizza delivery companies must show proof of employment - this can be in the form of uniform or any identification badges.

Base upsells not available.

For T&Cs please visit: https://www.pizzahut.co.uk/terms/

About Pizza Hut Delivery UK



Pizza Hut operates over 700 takeaway and restaurant units in the UK and Ireland, employing over 14,000 people. In the UK, Pizza Hut Delivery combines 400 company run Delivery and Express stores and a strong franchise network, with over 60 franchise partners. Pizza Hut Delivery in the UK is part of Pizza Hut Europe and is run by General Manager, Neil Manhas. Pizza Hut Restaurants is fully franchised.

Pizza Hut is proud to once again be partnering with Deliveroo to ensure NHS workers can have hot food delivered to them at work during these tough times. Pizza Hut (through its network of 700 company and franchisee owned stores) gave away over 250,000 meals during the first lockdown.

Instagram: @pizzahutdeliver

Twitter: @pizzahutdeliver

Facebook: @pizzahutuk

Tiktok: @pizzahutdeliver

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535064/Pizza_Hut_Delivery.jpg