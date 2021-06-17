checkAd

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Telit Communications plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 09:08  |  27   |   |   

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Telit Communications Plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Financial Advisor to Dbay Adviors Ltd
d)        Date dealing undertaken:

16th June 2021
(e)        Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

 Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(pence)

 Lowest price per unit paid/received

(pence)


Ordinary Shares

Purchase

20,000

226

225
Ordinary

Shares

Sales

20,000

225.5

225.5

 

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

 

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/

short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
         

 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Telit Communications plc FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)   PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY   1.        KEY INFORMATION   (a)        Name of exempt principal trader: Investec Bank plc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
BioCryst Announces Acceptance and Accelerated Review of the ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Marketing ...
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus