INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II holds second close at EUR 51 mln

The INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II (“STAFF II’), today announces that it has successfully raised a further EUR 18.5 million via a second offering and has reached a size of EUR 51 million towards its overall EUR 100 million target. In its initial offering, the fund raised EUR 32.45 million.

STAFF II was established in November 2020 and is a vehicle dedicated for investment targeting sustainably managed forest and agricultural land with high-growth potential in the Baltic Sea region and across Central and Eastern Europe.

The STAFF II fund is a continuation of the predecessor vehicle INVL Baltic Forests Fund I, which was deployed in 2017 but is broader in geographical and target nature.

Long-term value is created for investors by consolidating portfolios of top-quality forests and agricultural land. In its activities, the fund focuses heavily on the sustainable management of forests and arable land, considering not just the conservation of nature but also corporate social responsibility. The fund bases its work on sustainable forestry standards and implements the principles of sustainable farming on its agricultural land always.

The level of interest and trust demonstrated from investors is a welcome recognition for this vehicle and the STAFF II team. Through this second offering, we have already exceeded half the fund’s initial target size of EUR 100 million.  We have already successfully invested in the Lithuanian and Latvian market and with this new capital we will be able to expand our activities both in the Baltic regions and in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Martynas Samulionis, the STAFF II’s Managing Partner.

Investors increasingly want their investments to bring not only a financial return but also be sustainable in nature and so they are showing an increased interest in opportunities based on ecological, social and sustainable management criteria and principles. We therefore seek to become one of the leading and most trusted funds in the European Union working with sustainable alternative investments while also creating long-term benefits not just for investors but also protecting nature for future generations. This is a key investment philosophy for STAFF II.” Samulionis added.

INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II (“STAFF II”)

The fund was established in the second half of 2020 and is administered by Apex Group, one of Europe’s largest providers of fund services. The fund invests in sustainably managed forests and agricultural land in the Baltic Sea region and Central and Eastern Europe. It is intended for investors from EU countries. The fund operates under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Martynas Samulionis
Managing Partner of the INVL Sustainable Forest and Agricultural Land Fund II
E-mail martynas.samulionis@invl.com

 





