Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore Purchase Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with New Gold Inc ("New Gold") to increase its tonnage delivered to New Afton from 70,000 to 350,000 tonnes per annum beginning in year four of production. This addition reflects a 400% bump to the delivery commitments outlined in the Company's Ore Purchase Agreement with New Gold (the "OPA") and provides a clear path to scale mining operations.

Highlights

  • The increase in ore delivery allows Gold Mountain to scale mine operations without the need for an on-site mill.
  • The Company foregoing an on-site mill was a substantial driver for reducing its all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") from $735/ounce to $554/ounce (USD).
  • Ramp up in mining operations to 350,000 tonnes per year is scheduled to begin 2024.

"We recently updated our PEA with an increase to our production profile in years 4-11, an increase in total ounces produced over the life of mine, and the continuation of selling our ore directly to New Gold. In order to substantiate those economics we felt it was important to show a willingness on both sides to expand the long term working relationship, by executing this LOI. Based on trade off studies that we have completed as part of our ongoing PFS work with JDS Energy and Mines, it became apparent constructing a mill in Year 4 was not the correct decision," commented Kevin Smith, CEO and Director of Gold Mountain.

"This new plan eliminates a large amount of CapEx and reduces the environmental impacts by not building an on-site mill and tailings storage facilities. This will allow us to reallocate that capital into continuing to aggressively explore the property, as well as accelerate the remediation and expansion of the existing underground decline. Continuing to demonstrate this project's economics and scalability has always been a high priority. This new mine plan has us producing more gold sooner, at a drastically lower AISC. With the drill turning and the Elk being approximately six months away from commercial production, we intend to continue pushing the pace over the second half of 2021."

