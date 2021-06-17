checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds

DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond
K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2022, 2023 and 2024 bonds

17-Jun-2021 / 09:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft herewith announces a public tender offer to the holders of all outstanding bonds maturing in 2022 (ISIN: DE000A1PGZ82), 2023 (ISIN: XS1591416679), and 2024 (ISIN: XS1854830889) for buy-back in cash (the "Offer"). 

The Offer is designed to further reduce financial liabilities and to optimize the utilization of proceeds generated by the sale of the Americas operating unit. The buy-back prices under the Offer are 103.00% in 2022, 102.95% in 2023 and 104.35% in 2024 for the bonds with the respective maturities, slightly above the current prices of the corresponding bonds, plus accrued interest.

The Offer period begins today on June 17, 2021 and is expected to end on June 28, 2021 at 4 pm CEST. The results of the Offer are intended to be disclosed on June 29, 2021. The settlement of the Offer is expected to take place on June 30, 2021.

The invitation to tender any outstanding bonds for repurchase shall be valid and take effect only outside the territories of the United States. The Offer is not open to US persons. Further information and restrictions with respect to the Offer will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which, immediately upon this disclosure can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited acting as Tender Agent at kpluss@lucid-is.com.

Additional information is available at www.kpluss.com.


Contact:
Investor Relations:
Dirk Neumann
Phone: +49 561 9301-1460
d.neumann@k-plus-s.com

17-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Phone: +49 561 9301 0
Fax: +49 561 9301 2425
E-mail: investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com
ISIN: DE000KSAG888
WKN: KSAG88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1208908

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1208908  17-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208908&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diskussion: K+S - der Vereinigungsthread
Wertpapier


