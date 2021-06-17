checkAd

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Fredrikson

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Fredrikson
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Fredrikson, Niilo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20210616133736_48
Transaction date: 2021-06-16
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14107 Unit price: 5.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14107 Volume weighted average price: 5.75 EUR


Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. 

www.efecte.com





