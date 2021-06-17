Ex-Maxwell CEO Franz Fink joins Battrion's Board of Directors

Dr. Fink started his career at Motorola Semiconductors, working subsequently as General Manager, CEO, and Board Director at various companies in the semiconductor and energy storage industry before taking on the role as CEO of Maxwell Technologies. At Maxwell he led the business turnaround, focusing on investments in the breakthrough Dry Battery Electrode technology that led to their acquisition by Tesla in 2019.

ZURICH, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Battrion AG , a Swiss battery technology provider, announced today that Franz Fink, former CEO of Maxwell Technologies, now part of Tesla, has joined the company as an independent board member.

"I am thrilled to welcome Franz Fink to Battrion's board" said Dr. Ulrich Ehmes, Chairman of the Board of Battrion AG. "Franz has an excellent understanding of the energy storage sector and a proven track record in global technology organizations. His guidance and expertise will be invaluable as we industrialize our Aligned Graphite battery technology."

"I am very excited to join the board of Battrion," said Franz Fink. "I am looking forward to helping advance Battrion through the next stage to bring this highly innovative technology to the market".

About Battrion AG

Founded in 2015, Battrion is a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich). Battrion operates a research lab and production facility in Dübendorf, Zurich where it develops its Aligned Graphite technology, a fabrication technology for lithium-ion batteries that improves the microstructure of negative electrodes. The technology significantly increases the charge- and discharge performance of lithium-ion batteries and is particularly suited for EV and high-performance applications. Battrion produces and markets standardized and customized negative electrodes with Aligned Graphite and additionally offers its technology on a license basis. More information can be found at: http://www.battrion.com

Press contact Battrion AG:

