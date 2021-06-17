BlackRock to Acquire Baringa Partners’ Climate Change Scenario Model Through New Long-Term Partnership

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and Baringa Partners today announced their entry into a definitive agreement for BlackRock to acquire and integrate Baringa’s industry-leading Climate Change Scenario Model into BlackRock’s Aladdin Climate technology. The new long-term partnership is a significant milestone for both firms, as they collaborate to set the standard for modelling the impacts of climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy on financial assets for investors, banks and other clients.

Baringa and BlackRock will bring together their expertise to develop climate risk models underpinning Aladdin Climate, as well as innovating other climate analytics solutions. Through the partnership, Baringa will use the core Aladdin Climate capabilities as part of its growing global consulting work in advising financial services, governments, regulatory bodies, and clients across all sectors on climate risk and developing net zero strategies.

While the reallocation of capital to sustainable investment strategies continues - with over USD$2.3 trillion of assets under management in sustainability funds globally as of the first quarter of 20211 - understanding the potential impacts of climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy on their portfolios remains a complex challenge for investors. With the number of governments and companies making commitments to achieve net-zero continuing to grow alongside increased regulatory requirements for climate-related disclosures, companies and investors alike are seeking solutions to help assess climate risk.

Sudhir Nair, Global Head of the Aladdin Business at BlackRock comments, “Investors and companies are increasingly recognising that climate risk presents investment risk. Through this partnership with Baringa, we are raising the industry bar for climate analytics and risk management tools, so clients can build and customise more sustainable portfolios. The integration of Baringa’s models and the ongoing collaboration between our firms will enhance Aladdin Climate’s capabilities, helping our clients understand transition risks in more sectors and regions than ever before.”