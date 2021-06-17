Framo on a clear course New investments of 15 million euros, market presence strengthened (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 17.06.2021, 10:30 | 49 | 0 |
Löbichau (ots) -
- Top meeting of Framo GmbH, Löbichau: Investor and main shareholder Majed
Al-Askar announces high investments
- With 5 million euros in the current fiscal year 2021 and a further 10 million
euros in 2022, the Saxon eTruck designers and retrofitters are once again
committing to future markets
- Research, development and battery production to be significantly expanded
After a top management meeting, Saxon eTruck builder and retrofitter Framo
reaffirms its role as a specialized industry shaper: "We will increase
investment volume by 5 million euros before the end of the current fiscal year,
with another 10 million euros to follow as early as 2022," says Majed Al-Askar,
principal shareholder and investor in Framo GmbH. "We will continue to play a
key role in shaping the market for emission-free heavy-duty transport."
- Top meeting of Framo GmbH, Löbichau: Investor and main shareholder Majed
Al-Askar announces high investments
- With 5 million euros in the current fiscal year 2021 and a further 10 million
euros in 2022, the Saxon eTruck designers and retrofitters are once again
committing to future markets
- Research, development and battery production to be significantly expanded
After a top management meeting, Saxon eTruck builder and retrofitter Framo
reaffirms its role as a specialized industry shaper: "We will increase
investment volume by 5 million euros before the end of the current fiscal year,
with another 10 million euros to follow as early as 2022," says Majed Al-Askar,
principal shareholder and investor in Framo GmbH. "We will continue to play a
key role in shaping the market for emission-free heavy-duty transport."
New perspectives after change in management
"In the past and with the previous management, unfortunately, not everything
went consistently smooth," says Al-Askar. "But with new management, we have put
Framo GmbH back on track. Above all, this is a team effort: we have replaced
crucial positions in the management and gained an important employee in CMO and
CBDO Serhat Yilmaz."
Framo accepts responsibility, good news for customers and partners
The large-scale investments are to be used in the areas of research, development
and production. "We will position ourselves more broadly overall," reveals
Serhat Yilmaz. "Delivery times will now be further shortened, the expansion and
conversion of electric vehicles in the heavy-duty sector will be accelerated,
and their range will be improved. New priorities are being set, particularly in
the area of battery research and fuel cell technology."
Contact:
CMO and CBDO Serhat Yilmaz
Phone: +49 36602 473330
Mail: mailto:s.yilmaz@framo-eway.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153563/4944027
OTS: Framo GmbH
"In the past and with the previous management, unfortunately, not everything
went consistently smooth," says Al-Askar. "But with new management, we have put
Framo GmbH back on track. Above all, this is a team effort: we have replaced
crucial positions in the management and gained an important employee in CMO and
CBDO Serhat Yilmaz."
Framo accepts responsibility, good news for customers and partners
The large-scale investments are to be used in the areas of research, development
and production. "We will position ourselves more broadly overall," reveals
Serhat Yilmaz. "Delivery times will now be further shortened, the expansion and
conversion of electric vehicles in the heavy-duty sector will be accelerated,
and their range will be improved. New priorities are being set, particularly in
the area of battery research and fuel cell technology."
Contact:
CMO and CBDO Serhat Yilmaz
Phone: +49 36602 473330
Mail: mailto:s.yilmaz@framo-eway.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153563/4944027
OTS: Framo GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0