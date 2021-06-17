Löbichau (ots) -



- Top meeting of Framo GmbH, Löbichau: Investor and main shareholder Majed

Al-Askar announces high investments

- With 5 million euros in the current fiscal year 2021 and a further 10 million

euros in 2022, the Saxon eTruck designers and retrofitters are once again

committing to future markets

- Research, development and battery production to be significantly expanded



After a top management meeting, Saxon eTruck builder and retrofitter Framo

reaffirms its role as a specialized industry shaper: "We will increase

investment volume by 5 million euros before the end of the current fiscal year,

with another 10 million euros to follow as early as 2022," says Majed Al-Askar,

principal shareholder and investor in Framo GmbH. "We will continue to play a

key role in shaping the market for emission-free heavy-duty transport."









"In the past and with the previous management, unfortunately, not everything

went consistently smooth," says Al-Askar. "But with new management, we have put

Framo GmbH back on track. Above all, this is a team effort: we have replaced

crucial positions in the management and gained an important employee in CMO and

CBDO Serhat Yilmaz."



Framo accepts responsibility, good news for customers and partners



The large-scale investments are to be used in the areas of research, development

and production. "We will position ourselves more broadly overall," reveals

Serhat Yilmaz. "Delivery times will now be further shortened, the expansion and

conversion of electric vehicles in the heavy-duty sector will be accelerated,

and their range will be improved. New priorities are being set, particularly in

the area of battery research and fuel cell technology."



