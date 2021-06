TeamViewer AG (Update)

Technology

MCap EUR 6,444m

BUY, PT EUR 39.00 (+22% potential)

Research update

TeamViewer announced a partnership with German software company SAP. The partnership includes the technical integration of TeamViewer’s Frontline, an Augmented Reality (AR) based workflow and remote support suite for deskless workers, into SAP's solutions. We view this partnership as good news for TeamViewer as SAP offers the ideal platform to roll out the company’s AR technology expertise on a global scale and thus to tap a multi-billion-euro market. At the same time, TeamViewer will gain access to SAP’s lucrative corporate clients and will benefit from the reputation of one of the leading software companies worldwide. We reiterate to BUY, PT unchanged at EUR 39.00, offering an upside of 22%.

