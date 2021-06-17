SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Fresh funds from capital increase; BUY

wallstreet:online AG (Update) Media MCap EUR 411m BUY, PT EUR 34.00 (+25% potential)

Research update On Tuesday, wallstreet:online announced its plan to increase its share capital by 10% by issuing up to 1.4M new shares at a price of EUR 26.60 per share. However, the transaction was not fully exercised. Only 719K new shares have been placed with institutional investors with gross proceeds of EUR 19.1M. Still, we welcome the transaction as it bolsters the company's financial power to advance its growth initiatives. Consequently, dilution effects for existing shareholders should be rather limited. We reiterate our BUY recommendation, with our PT unchanged at EUR 34.00. For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that are resilient during inflation. Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.d