SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Fresh funds from capital increase; BUY

On Tuesday, wallstreet:online announced its plan to increase its share capital by 10% by issuing up to 1.4M new shares at a price of EUR 26.60 per share. However, the transaction was not fully exercised.
wallstreet:online AG (Update)
Media
MCap EUR 411m
BUY, PT EUR
34.00 (+25% potential)
