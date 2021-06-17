checkAd

TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business and Society

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 11:13  |  27   |   |   

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TBD Media Group announces the launch of a brand-new and ground-shaking new documentary series: 50 Global Leaders.

Throughout history there have been pivotal moments that changed society, unlocked new potential, and altered the world as we knew it thereafter. In 1903, the Wright Brothers achieved the first airplane flight, claiming the skies for personal and commercial travel. In 1928, Doctor Alexander Fleming discovered Penicillin, paving the way for research into antibiotics and revolutionising how we use medicine. More recently, in 1990, Tim Berners-Lee developed the World Wide Web, making the internet available to society as a whole and changing the way the world works forever. These innovations, made on an industrial level, rippled across society and changed it irrevocably.

Today, innovations are no less crucial to the continuation of society and progress, and it is important that the impact of today's innovations is as recognised as those of a century ago. 50 Global Leaders celebrates the disruption created by modern innovations and creates an opportunity for current leaders and trailblazers to explain how today's actions will shape tomorrow across both industries and society.

Organisations today are developing cutting-edge concepts like smart cities, virtual collaboration and clean energy, even as they ensure systems in education, mobility, and recycling are future-proof and prepared for the inevitable digital transformation.

50 Global Leaders engages with such innovative efforts and illuminates the astounding endeavours of leading companies through creative and informative documentary-style films that showcase how businesses across sectors are revolutionising their industries and affecting broader society.

Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group, brings his own perspective to this crucial subject: "We are privileged to be here and ready to make society aware of this climactic moment where the future of business and society is being devised by such global disruptors." 

Companies Featured in this Launch:

Hyper Island, Swiss Post Solutions, Epos, Polarium, Smart Eye AB, Scanmarket, Shark Solutions Group, Mercedes Benz, Jerusalem, Vindskip AS, Volvo Cars, Halogen, Wind River, Arkema, Cinionic, Stratex, Also Holding.

About 50 Global Leaders:

The 50 Global Leaders initiative has been created to allow the leaders of today's corporate sphere to explain their visions and offer insight into the future state of global business and society at large. Businesses that wish to get involved should contact info@tbdmediagroup.com.

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/.

Media Contact:

Jenna-Leigh Soobramoney
Head of Marketing
TBD Media Group
j.soobramoney@tbdmediagroup.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535552/50_Global_Leaders.mp4 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business and Society LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TBD Media Group announces the launch of a brand-new and ground-shaking new documentary series: 50 Global Leaders. Throughout history there have been pivotal moments that changed society, unlocked new potential, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
EQT Private Equity acquires majority stake in Parcel2Go, UK's largest parcel delivery marketplace ...
CGTN: Long-term planning key to China's continuous growth
China Matters presents China's First National Urban Wetland
BNI Global Expands Executive Leadership Team Announcing New Chief Operating Officer
Accepted Benefits of Increased Vehicle Safety, Improved Overall On-the-Road Quality to Extend ...
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
MSRcosmos Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market to Reach $15.05 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 12.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Cow Colostrum Sales Surging Amid Increasing Application in Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Industries: Future Market Insights Study
Targovax's ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data shows class-leading median overall survival
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus