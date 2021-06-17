Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jutila, Juha

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210617100811_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.78 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.74 EUR

(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.74 EUR

(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(5): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 14.764 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 14.92 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.96 EUR

(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.92 EUR

(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 14.928 EUR