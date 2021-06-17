checkAd

Talenom Plc Manager’s Transactions

Talenom Plc, Manager’s Transactions 17 June 2021 at 12:20 EEST

Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jutila, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210617100811_4
Transaction date: 2021-06-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.74 EUR
(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.74 EUR
(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 14.764 EUR
Transaction date: 2021-06-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 14.92 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.96 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.92 EUR
(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 14.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 2,500 Volume weighted average price: 14.928 EUR





