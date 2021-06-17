Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020

June 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), a digitally integrated games and media company, published its first sustainability report today.

The report covers major topics, goals and measures and summarizes them in the MGI Sustainability Priorities, which consist of "Diversity and Fair Play in our Products and Services," "Providing Data Protection and Security," "A Great Team and an Inspiring Workplace," "Working towards a Greener Future" and "Corporate Governance".

Our Sustainability Highlights in 2020:

Establishing a formal Sustainability Committee

Joining UN Global Compact

Collaborating with planetly to track CO 2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality until 2022

Gender equality within the new hires

gamigo group celebrated a reforestation project where over 200,000 trees were planted in cooperation with the players

Verve Group joined the AdTechCares initiative to actively fight misinformation about Covid-19, support fact-based journalism and affirm that Black Lives Matter

"2020 has altogether been an extraordinary year for the world and for Media and Games Invest as a company which makes me all the more pleased to announce our first sustainability report covering our activities during last year. While we have always had a focus on sustainability and see it as our responsibility to incorporate sustainability in our actions, 2020 is the first year that we also report on our measures. We have taken last year to analyze our current status quo and to determine further steps for the future, next to the measures that are already in place and are excited to continue our work also in terms of sustainability.", says Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest.