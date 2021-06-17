checkAd

Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.06.2021, 11:45  |  42   |   |   

Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020

June 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), a digitally integrated games and media company, published its first sustainability report today.

The report covers major topics, goals and measures and summarizes them in the MGI Sustainability Priorities, which consist of "Diversity and Fair Play in our Products and Services," "Providing Data Protection and Security," "A Great Team and an Inspiring Workplace," "Working towards a Greener Future" and "Corporate Governance".

Our Sustainability Highlights in 2020:

  • Establishing a formal Sustainability Committee
  • Joining UN Global Compact
  • Collaborating with planetly to track CO2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality until 2022
  • Gender equality within the new hires
  • gamigo group celebrated a reforestation project where over 200,000 trees were planted in cooperation with the players
  • Verve Group joined the AdTechCares initiative to actively fight misinformation about Covid-19, support fact-based journalism and affirm that Black Lives Matter

"2020 has altogether been an extraordinary year for the world and for Media and Games Invest as a company which makes me all the more pleased to announce our first sustainability report covering our activities during last year. While we have always had a focus on sustainability and see it as our responsibility to incorporate sustainability in our actions, 2020 is the first year that we also report on our measures. We have taken last year to analyze our current status quo and to determine further steps for the future, next to the measures that are already in place and are excited to continue our work also in terms of sustainability.", says Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest.

Seite 1 von 2
Media and Games Invest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020 Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020 June 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
DGAP-News: CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE erhält Zustimmung der Anleihegläubiger zur Erhöhung des ...
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting with outlook for initiated transformation
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: Die The Social Chain AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest veröffentlicht seinen ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht für das Jahr 2020 (deutsch)
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest veröffentlicht seinen ersten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht für das Jahr 2020
11:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE erhält Zustimmung der Anleihegläubiger zur Erhöhung des Anleihe-Rahmens von EUR 120.000.000 auf EUR 350.000.000 (ISIN SE0015194527) zur Finanzierung der Wachstumsstrategie (deutsch)
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE erhält Zustimmung der Anleihegläubiger zur Erhöhung des Anleihe-Rahmens von EUR 120.000.000 auf EUR 350.000.000 (ISIN SE0015194527) zur Finanzierung der Wachstumsstrategie
16.06.21
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE receives consent from the bondholders to increase the framework amount from EUR 120,000,000 to EUR 350,000,000 (ISIN SE0015194527) to foster the growth-strategy
16.06.21
Media and Games Invest SE receives consent from the bondholders to increase the framework amount from EUR 120,000,000 to EUR 350,000,000 (ISIN SE0015194527) to foster the growth-strategy
15.06.21
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): Kaufen
15.06.21
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY
07.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par enabling further execution of the M&A pipeline