Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T Over 12M at Séguéla Project

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce initial results from the newly discovered Gabbro North prospect, further results from step-out and in-fill drilling at the recently discovered Sunbird deposit, and additional high-grade results from depth extension drilling at the high grade Koula deposit, at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”) located in Côte d’Ivoire.

