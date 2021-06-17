Fobi AI Welcomes Jolie Summers From NTT Data To Senior Management Team As VP Of Product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the appointment of Jolie Summers as its VP of Product, effective June 21, 2021.

SUMMERS JOINS FOBI AFTER TRANSFORMING PRODUCTS WITHIN BC JUSTICE AND THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AT NTT DATA

Summers is a digital leader, agile coach, and program director with over 10 years of experience in a variety of spaces including ecommerce, mobile, VR and health devices delivering significant business results for global enterprise companies, including Lululemon, Aritzia and NTT Data, a global innovator of IT and business services operating in over 50 countries.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “Jolie’s wealth of experience working with large global organizations is a testament to Fobi’s position as a leading tech company. The continued growth of our team at Fobi gives us great confidence in the future of our products and services and the exceptional standards we deliver. As a product expert Jolie is another key strategic addition to our team. I look forward to working together and seeing her impact on our development efforts as Fobi looks to cement itself as a leading AI and data intelligence company at the enterprise level.”

FOBI CONTINUES TO DRIVE GROWTH THROUGH ACTIVE RECRUITMENT AND TOP TIER LEADERSHIP

Jolie has successfully delivered projects as large as $10M with numerous cross-functional stakeholders by laying the right strategic foundation for execution and will bring this same drive and talent to her new role at Fobi.

Summers’ experience in driving successful enterprise global product positioning is expected to significantly contribute to continued growth and scale for Fobi in 2021. Jolie is tremendously excited to be joining Fobi and recognizes Fobi’s recent and continued success as a cutting-edge data intelligence & IOT company with the potential for exponential growth in the market. She will bring a strong product vision that ensures Fobi is leading the way to help customers overcome their challenges and resulting in increased ROI and engagement.