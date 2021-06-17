checkAd

Fobi AI Welcomes Jolie Summers From NTT Data To Senior Management Team As VP Of Product

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 12:00  |  53   |   |   

Fobi continues to show dynamic growth and continued buy in from highly credible talent as Summers joins Fobi’s “Senior Executive Dream Team”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the appointment of Jolie Summers as its VP of Product, effective June 21, 2021.

SUMMERS JOINS FOBI AFTER TRANSFORMING PRODUCTS WITHIN BC JUSTICE AND THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH AT NTT DATA

Summers is a digital leader, agile coach, and program director with over 10 years of experience in a variety of spaces including ecommerce, mobile, VR and health devices delivering significant business results for global enterprise companies, including Lululemon, Aritzia and NTT Data, a global innovator of IT and business services operating in over 50 countries.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “Jolie’s wealth of experience working with large global organizations is a testament to Fobi’s position as a leading tech company. The continued growth of our team at Fobi gives us great confidence in the future of our products and services and the exceptional standards we deliver. As a product expert Jolie is another key strategic addition to our team. I look forward to working together and seeing her impact on our development efforts as Fobi looks to cement itself as a leading AI and data intelligence company at the enterprise level.”

FOBI CONTINUES TO DRIVE GROWTH THROUGH ACTIVE RECRUITMENT AND TOP TIER LEADERSHIP

Jolie has successfully delivered projects as large as $10M with numerous cross-functional stakeholders by laying the right strategic foundation for execution and will bring this same drive and talent to her new role at Fobi.

Summers’ experience in driving successful enterprise global product positioning is expected to significantly contribute to continued growth and scale for Fobi in 2021. Jolie is tremendously excited to be joining Fobi and recognizes Fobi’s recent and continued success as a cutting-edge data intelligence & IOT company with the potential for exponential growth in the market. She will bring a strong product vision that ensures Fobi is leading the way to help customers overcome their challenges and resulting in increased ROI and engagement.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fobi AI Welcomes Jolie Summers From NTT Data To Senior Management Team As VP Of Product Fobi continues to show dynamic growth and continued buy in from highly credible talent as Summers joins Fobi’s “Senior Executive Dream Team”VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
BioCryst Announces Acceptance and Accelerated Review of the ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Marketing ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus