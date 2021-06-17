iMedia Brands Appoints Monty Wageman as Chief Financial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (“iMedia” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMBI) today announced the appointment of Montgomery “Monty” Wageman as the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to Tim Peterman, Chief Executive Officer. Wageman will be assuming this role from Peterman, who has held this position on an interim basis since February 2020. Wageman’s appointment is effective as of June 16, 2021.



“I’m proud to announce Monty as our CFO,” said Peterman. “For over 20 years, Monty has delivered to our culture and our shareholders a boundless work ethic, a calm wisdom and an always current accounting expertise. We look forward to his expanded contributions to our organization.”