checkAd

Chia-Lin Simmons Joins Nxt-ID as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

Oxford, CT , June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT-ID, Inc. NASDAQ: NXTD (the “Company” or “Nxt-ID”), a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, announced that Chia-Lin Simmons has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective June 14, 2021. Ms. Simmons will report to the Company’s Board of Directors, and will be responsible for performing the services and duties customarily associated with a Chief Executive Officer position.

“We are strengthening our management team as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Mr. Gust, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and the Chair of its Compensation Committee. “Chia-Lin has extensive executive leadership experience with technology companies. Under her leadership, we can again consider new growth initiatives.”

“I am very excited to be joining the NXT-ID team” said Ms. Simmons. “This is a pivotal development phase for the company. I look forward to working with the Board and the rest of the team to capitalize on the opportunity for significant growth.”

Chia-Lin Simmons has over 26 years of experience as an executive for technology companies, with a background in mobility, digital, marketing and investments, corporate finance, law, and strategic planning. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of LookyLoo, Inc., an AI social commerce company. Ms. Simmons also currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Servco Pacific Inc., a global automotive and consumer goods company with businesses in mobility, automotive distribution and sales, and entertainment, and for New Energy Nexus, an international organization that supports clean energy entrepreneurs with funds, accelerators and networks.

Before co-founding and serving as Chief Executive Officer of LookyLoo, Inc., Ms. Simmons served as Head of Global Partner Marketing at Google Play, prior to which, she served as VP of Marketing & Content for Harman International.

Ms. Simmons received her B.A. in Communications, Magna cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of California, San Diego in 1995.  She also received her M.B.A. from Cornell University in 2002, and her J.D. from George Mason University in 2005; she is currently a licensed attorney in the State of New York.

On June 14, 2021, in connection with Ms. Simmons’s appointment as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Simmons was granted shares of restricted stock of the Company equal to 5% of the shares of common stock of the Company issued and outstanding on such date (the “Shares”) as an inducement material to Ms. Simmons entering into employment with the Company. The Shares were approved by the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and granted outside of the Company’s 2017 Stock Incentive Plan and 2013 Long-Term Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). In connection with the award of Shares, Ms. Simmons and the Company have entered into a Restricted Stock Award Agreement, which agreement contemplates the Shares vesting over a 48-month period commencing on June 14, 2021. One fourth of such Shares will vest on June 14, 2022. Thereafter, 1/36 of the Shares will vest on the first day of each subsequent month until all Shares have vested.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chia-Lin Simmons Joins Nxt-ID as Chief Executive Officer Oxford, CT , June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NXT-ID, Inc. NASDAQ: NXTD (the “Company” or “Nxt-ID”), a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, announced that Chia-Lin Simmons has joined the company as Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
BioCryst Announces Acceptance and Accelerated Review of the ORLADEYO (berotralstat) Marketing ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus