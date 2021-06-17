checkAd

SUIC Midas Touch to Set Up A Trust Account With $200 Million Fund Commitments from Taiwan Top 4 Family Investment Groups, Taiwan Largest Crypto Exchange Bitoex and Major Investment Manager Hong Van Exchange and Other Private Investors

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), Midas Touch of UK have $200 Million Fund investment commitment from Taiwan's top-4 family investment groups, Taiwan's largest …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), Midas Touch of UK have $200 Million Fund investment commitment from Taiwan's top-4 family investment groups, Taiwan's largest crypto exchange BitoEx, Vietnam's major investment group Hong Van Exchange, and with other private wealthy investors.

SUIC is confident that these investments will drive further development and acceleration of the Company's breakthrough DeFi technology. These major investment commitments come just after SUIC Midas Touch have recently launched their breakthrough DeFi all-in-one platform which is poised to be a global major payment gateway.

BitoEx is the largest digital asset exchange DEX in Taiwan and BitoPro, an international fiat-crypto exchange, has digital currency trading volume exceeding 20 billion U.S. dollars since its inception in 2002. 
https://www.bitoex.com/about/bitoex?locale=en

Hong Van Exchange and Hong Van MFO offer derivative based CFD trading services as well as advisory and discretionary portfolio management services, wealth structuring, estate and wealth transfer, family business advisory and administration for high-net worth families. https://hongvan.win/faq.php?lang=EN

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch is established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both of supply and demand site. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

