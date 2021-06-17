GSMA Study Reveals that the Gender Gap in Mobile Internet Use is Shrinking, Despite the Onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic

London (ots/PRNewswire) - South Asia led the global trend, while the gap in

mobile ownership persists



A record number of women in South Asia now use mobile internet services, helping

shrink the gender gap to 15% from 19% last year in low- and middle-income

countries despite the onset of COVID-19, according to the fourth annual GSMA

Mobile Gender Gap Report published today.



The gains in South Asia, which had the most significant gender gap in 2019 with

women 50% less likely than men to use mobile internet, masked the stagnation in

other regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa. Women in both regions now face a

similar gender gap in mobile internet use - 37% in Sub-Saharan Africa and 36% in

South Asia.





The GSMA report showed an estimated 112 million more women started using mobileinternet last year across low- and middle-income countries. Nevertheless, 234million fewer women than men access mobile internet. Moreover, the underlyinggender gap in mobile ownership persists and is proving difficult to close.Affordability, lack of literacy and digital skills, and lower awareness ofmobile internet are critical and common barriers for women. Structuralinequalities in society and discriminative social norms also remain a challenge.Even when women have the same levels of education, income, literacy, andemployment as men, they are still less likely to own a mobile phone or usemobile internet.Women were more likely than men to access the internet exclusively via mobile inalmost all markets surveyed. In Kenya, for example, 63% of male internet userssaid they only used the internet via a mobile device compared to 79% of females.This reliance by women on mobile demonstrates the disproportionate benefit ofincreasing their access."If women are to become equal citizens in a more digital, post-COVID world,closing the mobile gender gap has never been more critical," said Mats Granryd,Director General, of the GSMA. "I urge policymakers, the private sector and theinternational community to take note of the important findings laid out in theMobile Gender Gap Report because only concerted action and collaboration willenable women and their families to reap the full benefits of connectivity."The GSMA introduced the Connected Women Commitment Initiative in 2016 tocatalyse action to close the mobile gender gap. Mobile operators continued tomake commitments during 2020, with 40 mobile operators across Africa, Asia andLatin America making formal commitments to accelerate digital and financialinclusion for women since 2016. These operators have already reached more than40 million additional women with mobile internet or mobile money services.The GSMA's Mobile Gender Gap Report 2021 is available at:https://www.gsma.com/r/gender-gap/ (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsma.com%2Fr%2Fgender-gap%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cawilson%40gsma.com%7C1e0ecbffe09e4df128f108d7bec9b7e4%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7C0%7C0%7C637187645905920566&sdata=Uv9QNb54vIPcQrGVZn6Fijkc944yULT2tjJMzJnbJbc%3D&reserved=0)Further information on the Connected Women Commitment Initiative can be foundat: https://www.gsma.com/mobilefordevelopment/connected-women/the-commitment/About GSMAThe GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting morethan 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem,including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers andinternet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. TheGSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona(https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/) , Africa(https://www.gsmathrive.com/africa/mwc-africa-2021/) , Los Angeles(https://www.mwclosangeles.com/home1/) and Shanghai(https://www.mwcshanghai.com/) , as well as the Thrive Series(https://www.gsmathrive.com/) of regional conferences. For more information,please visit the GSMA corporate website at http://www.gsma.com/ . Follow theGSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.About GSMA Connected WomenGSMA's Connected Women Programme works with mobile operators and their partnersto address the barriers to women accessing and using mobile internet and mobilemoney services. Connected Women aims to reduce the gender gap in mobile internetand mobile money services and unlock significant commercial opportunities forthe mobile industry and socio-economic benefits for women.This report is the output of a project funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth &Development Office (FCDO), and the Swedish International Development CooperationAgency (Sida). The views expressed are not necessarily those of eitherorganisation.For more information, please visit http://www.gsma.com/connectedwomen