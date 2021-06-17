checkAd

GSMA Study Reveals that the Gender Gap in Mobile Internet Use is Shrinking, Despite the Onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic

London (ots/PRNewswire) - South Asia led the global trend, while the gap in
mobile ownership persists

A record number of women in South Asia now use mobile internet services, helping
shrink the gender gap to 15% from 19% last year in low- and middle-income
countries despite the onset of COVID-19, according to the fourth annual GSMA
Mobile Gender Gap Report published today.

The gains in South Asia, which had the most significant gender gap in 2019 with
women 50% less likely than men to use mobile internet, masked the stagnation in
other regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa. Women in both regions now face a
similar gender gap in mobile internet use - 37% in Sub-Saharan Africa and 36% in
South Asia.

The GSMA report showed an estimated 112 million more women started using mobile
internet last year across low- and middle-income countries. Nevertheless, 234
million fewer women than men access mobile internet. Moreover, the underlying
gender gap in mobile ownership persists and is proving difficult to close.

Affordability, lack of literacy and digital skills, and lower awareness of
mobile internet are critical and common barriers for women. Structural
inequalities in society and discriminative social norms also remain a challenge.
Even when women have the same levels of education, income, literacy, and
employment as men, they are still less likely to own a mobile phone or use
mobile internet.

Women were more likely than men to access the internet exclusively via mobile in
almost all markets surveyed. In Kenya, for example, 63% of male internet users
said they only used the internet via a mobile device compared to 79% of females.
This reliance by women on mobile demonstrates the disproportionate benefit of
increasing their access.

"If women are to become equal citizens in a more digital, post-COVID world,
closing the mobile gender gap has never been more critical," said Mats Granryd,
Director General, of the GSMA. "I urge policymakers, the private sector and the
international community to take note of the important findings laid out in the
Mobile Gender Gap Report because only concerted action and collaboration will
enable women and their families to reap the full benefits of connectivity."

The GSMA introduced the Connected Women Commitment Initiative in 2016 to
catalyse action to close the mobile gender gap. Mobile operators continued to
make commitments during 2020, with 40 mobile operators across Africa, Asia and
Latin America making formal commitments to accelerate digital and financial
inclusion for women since 2016. These operators have already reached more than
40 million additional women with mobile internet or mobile money services.

The GSMA's Mobile Gender Gap Report 2021 is available at:
https://www.gsma.com/r/gender-gap/ (https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.c
om/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsma.com%2Fr%2Fgender-gap%2F&data=02%7C01%7Cawilson%40
gsma.com%7C1e0ecbffe09e4df128f108d7bec9b7e4%7C72a4ff82fec3469daafbac8276216699%7
C0%7C0%7C637187645905920566&sdata=Uv9QNb54vIPcQrGVZn6Fijkc944yULT2tjJMzJnbJbc%3D
&reserved=0)

Further information on the Connected Women Commitment Initiative can be found
at: https://www.gsma.com/mobilefordevelopment/connected-women/the-commitment/

About GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more
than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem,
including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and
internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The
GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona
(https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/) , Africa
(https://www.gsmathrive.com/africa/mwc-africa-2021/) , Los Angeles
(https://www.mwclosangeles.com/home1/) and Shanghai
(https://www.mwcshanghai.com/) , as well as the Thrive Series
(https://www.gsmathrive.com/) of regional conferences. For more information,
please visit the GSMA corporate website at http://www.gsma.com/ . Follow the
GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

About GSMA Connected Women

GSMA's Connected Women Programme works with mobile operators and their partners
to address the barriers to women accessing and using mobile internet and mobile
money services. Connected Women aims to reduce the gender gap in mobile internet
and mobile money services and unlock significant commercial opportunities for
the mobile industry and socio-economic benefits for women.

This report is the output of a project funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth &
Development Office (FCDO), and the Swedish International Development Cooperation
Agency (Sida). The views expressed are not necessarily those of either
organisation.

For more information, please visit http://www.gsma.com/connectedwomen

Media Contacts:

GSMA Press Office

pressoffice@gsma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1385555/GSMA_Logo.jpg

GSMA Study Reveals that the Gender Gap in Mobile Internet Use is Shrinking, Despite the Onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic South Asia led the global trend, while the gap in mobile ownership persists A record number of women in South Asia now use mobile internet services, helping shrink the gender gap to 15% from 19% last year in low- and middle-income countries despite …

