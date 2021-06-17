checkAd

Philadelphia Selects NICE Inform Elite for New 911 Center to Ensure Highest Levels of Service to Public and First Responders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 12:30  |  32   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the City of Philadelphia, the sixth largest city in the U.S., has selected NICE Inform Elite to enhance emergency communications for its new 911 center slated to open in 2022. NICE’s next-generation 911-ready technology will enable the center to improve operational performance by streamlining auditing of 911 calls for quality assurance and by eliminating manual processes involved in reconstructing incidents. The implementation of NICE Inform Elite is part of a larger, multi-year initiative by the City to upgrade its 911 infrastructure and technology to enhance emergency communications and better serve the citizens of Philadelphia. The newly-renovated Philadelphia Public Safety Building will consolidate 911 communications for the Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Fire Department under one roof.

Operating the busiest public safety answering point (PSAP) in Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia’s primary Police Communications PSAP currently receives about 3 million 911 calls annually, one-third of all 911 calls statewide. The ability to accurately record these communications and reconstruct incidents is essential to daily police and fire operations. Communications recording and incident reconstruction are vital to quality assurance and improvement (QA/QI), training, investigations, court cases and citizen FOIA requests. NICE Inform Elite eliminates time-consuming manual processes involved in reconstructing incidents and auditing calls for quality assurance purposes.

“We need to reconstruct incidents for about a third of the 911 calls we take, for evidence and court cases,” said Kelly N. Collins, IT Director 911 Administration and 911 Coordinator, Office of Deputy CIO for Public Safety, Office of Innovation & Technology, City of Philadelphia. “Additionally, the state of Pennsylvania requires that we audit at least 2% of our calls for Quality Assurance, along with any catastrophic incidents. Today we have to go to different systems to pull this incident data together. We want our 911 centers to have the latest technology available to streamline operations. We’re looking forward to using NICE Inform Elite to automate our incident reconstructions and QA so we can save time and improve the quality of our interactions with first responders and the public.”

Seite 1 von 4


NICE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philadelphia Selects NICE Inform Elite for New 911 Center to Ensure Highest Levels of Service to Public and First Responders NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the City of Philadelphia, the sixth largest city in the U.S., has selected NICE Inform Elite to enhance emergency communications for its new 911 center slated to open in 2022. NICE’s next-generation 911-ready …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 200 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces That The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Full ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
NICE Introduces First-of-its-Kind AI Solution for Voice of the Customer to Prevent Customer Churn and Reduce Costly Repeat Calls
14.06.21
NICE Actimize Named “Best Compliance” Technology Provider by 2021 WealthBriefing European Awards
03.06.21
Leicestershire Police Deploys NICE Investigate to Streamline Digital Evidence Sharing and Improve Cross-Agency Collaboration
02.06.21
NICE Actimize Announces ENGAGE LIVE, the Industry’s Largest Virtual Financial Crime Event Featuring Three Keynotes by Renowned Global Talent
26.05.21
NICE Recognizes Trailblazers in Creating Next-Gen CX, Unveiling CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions Live 2021
25.05.21
Large Latin American Financial Institution Moves 10,000 Agents to NICE CXone
25.05.21
RingCentral and NICE Expand and Extend Partnership
25.05.21
NICE Launches Enlighten AI Routing, Innovating CX with Next-Gen Intelligence
20.05.21
NICE Actimize Positioned as a Leading KYC Vendor in 2021 Quadrant Knowledge Report Across Technology Excellence and Customer Impact
19.05.21
NICE Enlighten AI Recognized with Product of the Year Award for Enabling Organizations to Meet and Exceed Next-Gen Customer Expectations