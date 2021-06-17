Philadelphia Selects NICE Inform Elite for New 911 Center to Ensure Highest Levels of Service to Public and First Responders

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that the City of Philadelphia, the sixth largest city in the U.S., has selected NICE Inform Elite to enhance emergency communications for its new 911 center slated to open in 2022. NICE’s next-generation 911-ready technology will enable the center to improve operational performance by streamlining auditing of 911 calls for quality assurance and by eliminating manual processes involved in reconstructing incidents. The implementation of NICE Inform Elite is part of a larger, multi-year initiative by the City to upgrade its 911 infrastructure and technology to enhance emergency communications and better serve the citizens of Philadelphia. The newly-renovated Philadelphia Public Safety Building will consolidate 911 communications for the Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Fire Department under one roof.

Operating the busiest public safety answering point (PSAP) in Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia’s primary Police Communications PSAP currently receives about 3 million 911 calls annually, one-third of all 911 calls statewide. The ability to accurately record these communications and reconstruct incidents is essential to daily police and fire operations. Communications recording and incident reconstruction are vital to quality assurance and improvement (QA/QI), training, investigations, court cases and citizen FOIA requests. NICE Inform Elite eliminates time-consuming manual processes involved in reconstructing incidents and auditing calls for quality assurance purposes.

“We need to reconstruct incidents for about a third of the 911 calls we take, for evidence and court cases,” said Kelly N. Collins, IT Director 911 Administration and 911 Coordinator, Office of Deputy CIO for Public Safety, Office of Innovation & Technology, City of Philadelphia. “Additionally, the state of Pennsylvania requires that we audit at least 2% of our calls for Quality Assurance, along with any catastrophic incidents. Today we have to go to different systems to pull this incident data together. We want our 911 centers to have the latest technology available to streamline operations. We’re looking forward to using NICE Inform Elite to automate our incident reconstructions and QA so we can save time and improve the quality of our interactions with first responders and the public.”