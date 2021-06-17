EANS-News Lenzing AG / Lenzing awarded several times for its success as an international player Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 17.06.2021, 12:45 | 28 | 0 | 0 17.06.2021, 12:45 |

First place in the Austria's Leading Companies business competition

Winner of the Global Player Award for successful internationalization





Company Information



Lenzing - Lenzing AG, a leading provider of sustainably produced specialty

fibers for the global textile and non-woven industries, has two renowned

national awards to celebrate. Austria's Leading Companies (ALC), which was held

on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, again recognized the country's most successful

companies. In a competition organized by PwC Austria, Die Presse newspaper and

KSV1870, a credit protection firm and business platform, Lenzing won first prize

in the "Climate protection" category.



"After what was an extremely challenging year, we are especially pleased to have

received this award. It's a fantastic acknowledgement of our achievements and

commitment to a sustainable way of doing business, even in difficult times. Of

course, our thanks go to our 7,500 members of staff, who made this success

possible", said Robert van de Kerkhof, Member of the Managing Board at Lenzing

Group.



At the ALC Awards, the company's performance is what counts. Balance sheet

figures and sales and earnings growth over the past three fiscal years,

alongside a weighted system of key performance indicators, ensure that the

results are objective. A carefully selected jury then decides on the final

ranking across the various categories. "In these challenging times for the

economy, the ALC Award offers valuable recognition and motivation for the

future. In periods of crisis, innovation, moving with the times and a change of

perspective are crucial", added the organizers.



Zwtl.: Successful internationalization



For no less than the 26th time, this year saw the award of the Export Prize of

the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) to companies that have been highly

successful in markets abroad. The jury chose Lenzing as the winner of the Global

Player Award 2020. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trophy presentation takes

place later on, at Lenzing's premises on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.



The prize is awarded to companies that have built up a strong position on the

global market over the past several years. The Global Player Award recognizes

businesses that have established an efficient network outside of Austria and are

actually considered to be pioneers in exporting goods or services within a

particular country or sector. Advance nominations were made by international

trade agency AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA. A jury chaired by Dr. Harald Mahrer,

President of the WKO, selected the ultimate winner.



Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/

showpin.do?pinCode=BoKJI4Yo5Zzh ]

PIN: BoKJI4Yo5Zzh







Further inquiry note:

Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing AG

Telefon: +43 7672 701 2743

E-Mail: media@lenzing.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Lenzing AG



A-4860 Lenzing

phone: +43 7672-701-0

FAX: +43 7672-96301

mail: office@lenzing.com

WWW: http://www.lenzing.com

ISIN: AT0000644505

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4944311

OTS: Lenzing AG

ISIN: AT0000644505





