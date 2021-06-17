EANS-News Lenzing AG / Lenzing awarded several times for its success as an international player
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
First place in the Austria's Leading Companies business competition
Winner of the Global Player Award for successful internationalization
Company Information
Lenzing - Lenzing AG, a leading provider of sustainably produced specialty
fibers for the global textile and non-woven industries, has two renowned
national awards to celebrate. Austria's Leading Companies (ALC), which was held
on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, again recognized the country's most successful
companies. In a competition organized by PwC Austria, Die Presse newspaper and
KSV1870, a credit protection firm and business platform, Lenzing won first prize
in the "Climate protection" category.
"After what was an extremely challenging year, we are especially pleased to have
received this award. It's a fantastic acknowledgement of our achievements and
commitment to a sustainable way of doing business, even in difficult times. Of
course, our thanks go to our 7,500 members of staff, who made this success
possible", said Robert van de Kerkhof, Member of the Managing Board at Lenzing
Group.
At the ALC Awards, the company's performance is what counts. Balance sheet
figures and sales and earnings growth over the past three fiscal years,
alongside a weighted system of key performance indicators, ensure that the
results are objective. A carefully selected jury then decides on the final
ranking across the various categories. "In these challenging times for the
economy, the ALC Award offers valuable recognition and motivation for the
future. In periods of crisis, innovation, moving with the times and a change of
perspective are crucial", added the organizers.
Zwtl.: Successful internationalization
For no less than the 26th time, this year saw the award of the Export Prize of
the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) to companies that have been highly
successful in markets abroad. The jury chose Lenzing as the winner of the Global
Player Award 2020. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trophy presentation takes
place later on, at Lenzing's premises on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
The prize is awarded to companies that have built up a strong position on the
global market over the past several years. The Global Player Award recognizes
businesses that have established an efficient network outside of Austria and are
actually considered to be pioneers in exporting goods or services within a
particular country or sector. Advance nominations were made by international
trade agency AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA. A jury chaired by Dr. Harald Mahrer,
President of the WKO, selected the ultimate winner.
Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/
showpin.do?pinCode=BoKJI4Yo5Zzh ]
PIN: BoKJI4Yo5Zzh
Further inquiry note:
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing AG
Telefon: +43 7672 701 2743
E-Mail: media@lenzing.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4944311
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505
