Eccogene announces the addition of Jacques Mizrahi, PhD to Scientific Advisory Board

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eccogene, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of metabolic and immunologic therapeutics, announced today the addition of Jacques Mizrahi, Ph.D., to its scientific advisory board.

Jacques Mizrahi has been trained in both France (Paris, Inserm U36) and Canada (University of Sherbrooke, Faculty of Sciences and Medical School) in Physiology and Pharmacology.  Jacques has then spent over 20 years in Research and Development in pharmaceutical companies GSK (France), E. Lilly (USA) and more recently at Roche (Switzerland) as Global Therapy Head in Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases. Jacques has also led the Clinical Research and Exploratory Medicine Department for Translational Medicine bridging the preclinical discovery efforts to the clinical proof of concept of several innovative programs.

From 2014 and on, Jacques is a partner of Venture Capital organization, Academic institutions as Inserm Transfert (Paris.France) and member of the board of several biotech companies in Europe.

"I am very pleased to join the scientific advisory board of Eccogene to help the development of such creative company, and bring my experience in R&D and translational medicine to the innovative projects and portfolio in metabolic and cardiovascular area" said Dr. Jacques Mizrahi.

"We are privileged to welcome Dr. Mizrahi to join our scientific advisory board," said Jingye Zhou, PhD, CEO of Eccogene. "As a world-renowned leader in metabolic disease, Dr. Mizrahi brings a depth of experience to Eccogene which will be crucial as we advance our metabolic pipeline programs to the clinic. This is a very exciting time at Eccogene and we are looking forward to working with Jacques to develop our highly differentiated pipeline programs for metabolic diseases."

About Eccogene

Eccogene is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative therapeutic solutions to address unmet medical needs globally.  The company focuses on discovery and development of translational medicine in metabolic and immune-related diseases.

Related Links: http://www.eccogene.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535447/image_5015235_16870451.jpg 




