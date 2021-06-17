BBX Capital Announces IT’SUGAR’s Emergence from Bankruptcy

BBX Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: BBXIA) (PINK: BBXIB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that IT’SUGAR LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries (collectively, “IT’SUGAR”) have emerged from bankruptcy and BBX Capital has reacquired control of IT’SUGAR and will again consolidate the results of IT’SUGAR into its financial statements.

As previously announced, on September 22, 2020, IT’SUGAR filed petitions for voluntary relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (“Chapter 11”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida (the “Bankruptcy Court”). On June 16, 2021, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order (the “Confirmation Order”) confirming the plan of reorganization filed by IT’SUGAR as modified by the Confirmation Order (the “Plan”). On June 17, 2021 (the “Effective Date”), all conditions precedent to the Plan were satisfied or waived. Accordingly, on the Effective Date, BBX Capital’s equity interests in IT’SUGAR were revested in BBX Capital. As a result of the confirmation of the Plan, BBX Capital was deemed to have reacquired a controlling financial interest in IT’SUGAR and will again consolidate the results of IT’SUGAR into its financial statements.