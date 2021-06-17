checkAd

KULR Technology Group Receives Special Permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation Authorizing Transport of Prototype Lithium Cells and Batteries for Commerce

Permit is the second issuance for the Company in less than a month as it captures additional shipping logistics channels within the battery transportation market

Permit is the second issuance for the Company in less than a month as it captures additional shipping logistics channels within the battery transportation market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today it received a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) authorizing the transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries aboard cargo aircrafts. Prototype lithium batteries are only authorized to be transported on cargo carrying aircrafts to, from or within the US when approved by DOT. The special permit authorizes the manufacture, mark, sale and use of KULR's specially designed packaging for the transportation of prototype lithium cells and batteries, and prototype lithium cells and batteries contained in or packed with equipment.

The granting of KULR's permit marks an important development for the Company as it continues to secure logistical partners for air, maritime, and ground cargo transportation of lithium batteries. As battery technology continues to develop, and even safer designs are developed, the ability for manufacturers to ship prototype cells and batteries by air is critical to support continued battery innovation, safety, and performance research, particularly since the reliance on lithium batteries as an energy source continues to grow exponentially. The ability to develop and access new cell and battery architectures and configurations is severely constrained if prototype lithium battery cells cannot arrive at their required end destination in an expeditious manner.

The granting of KULR's second permit validates the commercial and regulatory viability of its passive propagation resistant (PPR) solution. In October 2020 the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported KULR's design solutions could stop fires and explosions in lithium-ion battery packs, and provided additional insights on the future of safe battery technology.

"When transporting prototype batteries aboard cargo aircrafts, it is critical to ensure the highest level of safety," remarked Keith Cochran, KULR President and COO. "Lithium batteries can present significant hazards if they are not properly shipped in packages that afford a high level of safety and the ability to contain potential hazard (e.g., excessive heat and fire). KULR's packaging was approved by the US DoT based on its ability to contain potential hazards in the unlikely event that a cell or battery would experience a thermal event. KULR's newly issued special permit allows customers to safely ship prototype batteries that are necessary to advance innovation and contribute to the development of alternative green energy sources. KULR is using its technology to enhance safety and contribute to a greener environment."

