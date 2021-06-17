checkAd

N-able Announces New Addition to Its Executive Leadership Team, Naming Jeff Nulsen as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 12:54  |  23   |   |   

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), announced today it has named Jeff Nulsen as its new chief marketing officer. Nulsen, who has previously held senior leadership positions at Bluehost and Vistaprint, brings a deep expertise in the marketing and product fields to N-able, along with a keen understanding of the small-medium enterprise sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005443/en/

Jeff Nulsen (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeff Nulsen (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jeff’s vision and strategic marketing expertise will be invaluable to our team as we continue to share our N-able story,” said John Pagliuca, president, N-able. “Jeff has a real passion for the channel and our MSP partners, and is focused on continuing to drive momentum for our brand in the market. His leadership will be pivotal to our company mission—to empower MSP partners to protect and help digitally evolve their customers, which are made up of the small businesses we all rely on every day.”

Nulsen will be responsible for amplifying the N-able brand and continuing to grow its partnerships with MSPs. Most recently, Jeff was the chief marketing officer at Bluehost, and before that, served as the vice president of product management and marketing at Vistaprint. He has led various cross-functional teams, and through collaboration and a constant desire for continuous improvement, his teams have accelerated growth, created significant customer value via product and experience launches, and repositioned brands to truly differentiate in the market.

“Our MSP partners and their customers are a real motivation and I believe them to be the lifeblood of our economy. Joining a company that is 100% partner led is important, and N-able really does walk the walk; our business model is fully built on partner feedback, growth, and success,” said Jeff Nulsen, chief marketing officer, N-able. “I’m excited to lead the N-able marketing team at this point in the company journey and build on all the great work that’s been done to help further the N-able brand and drive the next phase of growth.”

#SWIcorporate

About N-able

N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP) empowers managed services providers (MSPs) to help small and medium enterprises navigate the digital evolution. With a flexible technology platform and powerful integrations, we make it easy for MSPs to monitor, manage, and protect their end customer systems, data, and networks. Our growing portfolio of security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions is built for IT services management professionals. N-able simplifies complex ecosystems and enables customers to solve their most pressing challenges. We provide extensive, proactive support—through enriching partner programs, hands-on training, and growth resources—to help MSPs deliver exceptional value and achieve success at scale. n-able.com

The N-ABLE, N-CENTRAL, and other N-able trademarks and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. and may be common law marks, are registered, or are pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

2021 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

SolarWinds Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

N-able Announces New Addition to Its Executive Leadership Team, Naming Jeff Nulsen as Chief Marketing Officer N-able (formerly SolarWinds MSP), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), announced today it has named Jeff Nulsen as its new chief marketing officer. Nulsen, who has previously held senior leadership positions at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Teva Announces the U.S. Launch of its Generic Version of SOOLANTRA (ivermectin) Cream, 1% for Once ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 200 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces That The American Journal of Gastroenterology Publishes Full ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Itron Enterprise Edition Meter Data Management System Again Achieves SAP Certification as ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
N-able Amplifies Partner Success Initiatives with Launch of MarketBuilder and Addition of Three Head Nerds
07.06.21
N-able Expands Technology Alliance Program, Announces TAP Tank and Series of Customer Loyalty Incentives
02.06.21
SolarWinds Aims to Be Data Pros’ First Choice for Database Performance Management, Expands Comprehensive Portfolio With Addition of New Database Insights for SQL Server Solution
20.05.21
N-able Announces New Chief Security Officer and General Counsel to Its Executive Leadership Team