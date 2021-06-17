checkAd

Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $24 Million Contract with the Georgia DOT for Statewide Subsurface Utility Engineering Services

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Atlas) through its subsidiary Long Engineering (LONG), a leading provider of Subsurface Utility Engineering (“SUE”), was selected for a Statewide contract to provide on-call SUE services by the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT). The newly awarded contract will remain in effect for three years, with the opportunity to extend it for an additional two years.

“Locating underground utilities is critical to the design and construction of roadways. Slight adjustments in designs can produce substantial cost savings by reducing utility relocations and project delays. We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GDOT and deploying our SUE expertise to support them in predictable delivery of their programs,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer.

Atlas has successfully worked on more than 300 SUE projects in Georgia. Our people are experienced in utility records, research, and are outfitted with the latest equipment to provide designating, ground penetrating radar (GPR), and test holes. Crews routinely locate underground utilities including water, gas, power, communication, CATV, fiber optics, fuel lines, force mains, and sanitary sewer lines for various utility companies/providers.

About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions and estimates, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our expectations and beliefs as of the date of this filing concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. 

Contacts:

Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com

Investor Relations
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com





