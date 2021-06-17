Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $24 Million Contract with the Georgia DOT for Statewide Subsurface Utility Engineering Services

“Locating underground utilities is critical to the design and construction of roadways. Slight adjustments in designs can produce substantial cost savings by reducing utility relocations and project delays. We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GDOT and deploying our SUE expertise to support them in predictable delivery of their programs,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Atlas) through its subsidiary Long Engineering (LONG), a leading provider of Subsurface Utility Engineering (“SUE”), was selected for a Statewide contract to provide on-call SUE services by the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT). The newly awarded contract will remain in effect for three years, with the opportunity to extend it for an additional two years.

Atlas has successfully worked on more than 300 SUE projects in Georgia. Our people are experienced in utility records, research, and are outfitted with the latest equipment to provide designating, ground penetrating radar (GPR), and test holes. Crews routinely locate underground utilities including water, gas, power, communication, CATV, fiber optics, fuel lines, force mains, and sanitary sewer lines for various utility companies/providers.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

