Calavo Growers Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO

Company Commences Search for Successor

SANTA PAULA, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that Kevin Manion, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be departing the Company effective July 16, 2021. Farha Aslam, a financial expert serving on Calavo’s Board of Directors, will assume the CFO role on an interim basis. The Company has engaged an executive search firm to identify candidates as Mr. Manion’s successor. Mr. Manion will continue to work with the Company through his employment term, and thereafter as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.



“On behalf of Calavo, I want to thank Kevin for his contributions to our team. He played an integral role in developing and implementing our operational and financial strategy. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said James E. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers. "Given Farha’s knowledge of our business, financial acumen and industry expertise, our deep and experienced finance team will have a strong and steady hand to lead them as we continue our search for a new CFO."