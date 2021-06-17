Ketamine One Highlights Psychedelic Research and Announces New Clinical Trial

KGK Science Is Working With Psychedelics Companies, Pharmaceutical Enterprises and Analytical Labs to Expand Ketamine One’s Mental Health Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments and associated research, is pleased to provide guidance on several new strategic initiatives on behalf of its wholly-owned contract research organization, KGK Science Inc., (“KGK” or the “CRO”). KGK is rapidly being integrated into Ketamine One’s mental health platform, accelerating the ability to foster value creation through the Company’s clinic portfolio, grow its work with existing third-party clients and establish a leadership position in psychedelic research and clinical trial work. Being at the forefront of psychedelics research strongly positions Ketamine One and KGK to generate defendable intellectual property and secure first mover advantages. Further, the Company is pleased to report that KGK has recently been awarded a new clinical trial contract, a research project and has also completed two studies.

