Ketamine One Highlights Psychedelic Research and Announces New Clinical Trial
KGK Science Is Working With Psychedelics Companies, Pharmaceutical Enterprises and Analytical Labs to Expand Ketamine One’s Mental Health Platform
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on
consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments and associated research, is pleased to provide guidance on several new strategic initiatives on behalf
of its wholly-owned contract research organization, KGK Science Inc., (“KGK” or the “CRO”). KGK is rapidly being integrated into Ketamine One’s mental health platform, accelerating the ability to
foster value creation through the Company’s clinic portfolio, grow its work with existing third-party clients and establish a leadership position in psychedelic research and clinical trial work.
Being at the forefront of psychedelics research strongly positions Ketamine One and KGK to generate defendable intellectual property and secure first mover advantages. Further, the Company is
pleased to report that KGK has recently been awarded a new clinical trial contract, a research project and has also completed two studies.
Psychedelic Research Highlights:
- Working with five unique clients in psychedelic drug studies including but not limited to Numinus (TSXV: NUMI) and Psyched Wellness (CSE: PSYC).
- Conducting two ongoing clinical trials, one of which is the previously announced preliminary study of Numinus’ proprietary psilocybin mushroom extract in healthy adults.
- Developing a network of vertically-integrated clinics within Ketamine One for the conduct of psychedelic clinical trials. This will be a critical step in it achieving its goal of becoming the premier CRO in the psychedelic medicine industry and integrating with Ketamine One’s clinical assets.
- Collaborating with Zentrela, the maker of the Cognalyzer, to adapt the device for use in psychedelic medicine with the goal of providing the sector with a revolutionary tool to be used in human research and the clinical application of psychedelic drugs.
- Improving virtual trial conduct through the implementation of a novel platform and technology with the other subsidiaries of Ketamine One, which is expected to be launched over the next year.
- Working with the Ontario-based contract manufacturer Acenzia to provide a joint solution for the production and study of psychedelic compounds and final products. Acenzia plans to produce psychedelic mushrooms as well as formulate and manufacture psychedelic products at their EU GMP-accredited facility.
New Proposals, Recent Wins and Completed Work:
