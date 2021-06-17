checkAd

Avisa Diagnostics to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on June 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

SANTA FE, N.M., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers and for ventilator-associated pneumonia, announced today that the Company will participate in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on June 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

Avisa Diagnostics’ President and CEO, David S. Joseph, will give a company presentation, followed by a live Q&A session. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. Registration for the live event may be limited, but access to a replay after the live event will be available on the Company’s website (www.avisadx.com) in the Investors section.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non ...

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience. For more information about Renmark and its events, please contact Scott Logan at slogan@renmarkfinancial.com, +1 (416) 644-2020 or +1 (514) 939-3989.

About Avisa Diagnostics Inc.

Avisa (CSE-AVBT) is a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Avisa BreathTest, a novel drug/device biomarker technology platform that enables the ultra-rapid detection of virulent bacterial pathogens, detecting and monitoring bacterial load after the patient inhales or ingests its proprietary drug substrates. The Company has established clinical proof-of-concept through trials in cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and community-acquired pneumonia, which demonstrated positive safety and clinical efficacy results. Avisa is planning pivotal trials in Post-COVID-19 bronchiectasis and ventilator-associated pneumonia and plans to submit Investigational Device Exemption applications to the U.S. FDA for these trials next year. For further information, visit http://avisadx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avisa Diagnostics to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on June 17, 2021 SANTA FE, N.M., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Verizon to report 2Q earnings July 21, 2021
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Zealand Pharma to Present Data on Glucagon Analog, Dasiglucagon, at the 81st Annual American ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus