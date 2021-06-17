Avisa Diagnostics to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on June 17, 2021

Avisa Diagnostics’ President and CEO, David S. Joseph, will give a company presentation, followed by a live Q&A session. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. Registration for the live event may be limited, but access to a replay after the live event will be available on the Company’s website ( www.avisadx.com ) in the Investors section.

SANTA FE, N.M., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers and for ventilator-associated pneumonia, announced today that the Company will participate in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on June 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non ...

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America’s leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience. For more information about Renmark and its events, please contact Scott Logan at slogan@renmarkfinancial.com, +1 (416) 644-2020 or +1 (514) 939-3989.

About Avisa Diagnostics Inc.

Avisa (CSE-AVBT) is a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Avisa BreathTest, a novel drug/device biomarker technology platform that enables the ultra-rapid detection of virulent bacterial pathogens, detecting and monitoring bacterial load after the patient inhales or ingests its proprietary drug substrates. The Company has established clinical proof-of-concept through trials in cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and community-acquired pneumonia, which demonstrated positive safety and clinical efficacy results. Avisa is planning pivotal trials in Post-COVID-19 bronchiectasis and ventilator-associated pneumonia and plans to submit Investigational Device Exemption applications to the U.S. FDA for these trials next year. For further information, visit http://avisadx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.