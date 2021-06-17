Vista Gold Corp. Receives Key Aboriginal and Water Authorizations for the Mt Todd Gold Project

DENVER, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) (“Vista” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received the Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (“AAPA”) Certificate and Surface Water Extraction License from the Northern Territory Government for the Company’s 100% owned Mt Todd gold project (“Mt Todd” or the “Project”) located in Northern Territory, Australia.

An AAPA Certificate is required as a legal means to identify and protect sacred sites from damage by setting out the conditions for using or carrying out works on an area of land. It is a legal document issued under the Northern Territory Aboriginal Sacred Sites Act.

Following extensive review, the AAPA determined that the use of, or work on, certain areas can proceed without a risk of damage to, or interference with, the sacred sites identified at Mt Todd. The AAPA Authority Certificate for Mt Todd covers the 1,501 km² of exploration licenses contiguous with the mining leases.

Surface Water Extraction License

Following the approval of the Mining Management Plan, the Mt Todd Surface Water Extraction License has been approved. This provides Vista with the right to harvest 3.4 Gigalitres of surface run-off each year to facilitate processing and mining activities associated with Mt Todd and is expected to adequately supply all of the Project’s water requirements as presently designed. The license is valid for 10 years with the right to renew.

Frederick H. Earnest, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vista, stated, “These two supporting authorizations underscore our strong commitment to the protection of sites of sacred or cultural significance to the aboriginal people and the wise use of water resources at the Mt Todd gold project. The AAPA Certificate for the area of the exploration licenses complements the existing AAPA certificate for the areas within the mining licenses and affirms our present practice of working closely with Jawoyn people to ensure constant communication and coordination in identifying and protecting sacred and culturally significant sites.”