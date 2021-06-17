Focus Financial Partners Announces Launch of New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche in Anticipation of Record Acquisition Volume

Reaffirms 3.5x to 4.5x Net Leverage Ratio TargetNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it is …

Reaffirms 3.5x to 4.5x Net Leverage Ratio Target NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it is launching a transaction to add a 7-year $800 million tranche to its First Lien Term Loan ("Term Loan"), inclusive of a $400 million six-month delayed draw feature. Focus expects to close this transaction in early July and use the proceeds to pre-fund the transactions it anticipates closing over the next several quarters. On June 17, 2021, the balances outstanding under Focus' Term Loan and $650 million First Lien Revolver were approximately $1.6 billion and $0, respectively. "We are taking advantage of the favorable credit and interest rate environment to increase our dry powder while adding a 7-year tranche to our Term Loan," said Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer of Focus. "Our M&A pipeline is at record levels, both in the U.S. and internationally, and we anticipate that this momentum will continue. Connectus also has a robust pipeline and continues to gain traction globally. Our core value proposition of entrepreneurship, permanent capital and value-added services is uniquely resonating in the highly fragmented wealth management industry. However, we remain highly selective in our approach to allocating capital. We will continue to prudently manage our balance sheet and maintain our targeted net leverage ratio range of 3.5x to 4.5x. In addition, our strong cash flow generation limits our reliance on debt as we grow our business, and we can use equity as acquisition consideration for select transactions."