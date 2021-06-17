Quebec Precious Metals Shares Now DTC Eligible

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV:QPM)(FSE:YXEP)(OTCQB:CJCFF) ("QPM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States. QPM currently trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CJCFF. DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. DTC manages the electronic clearing and settlement of securities of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.