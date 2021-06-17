ALFI Installing 10,000 Digital Screens in Ubers and Lyfts Starting in Miami

Excess of 20,000 Uber and Lyft drivers waiting for installation of Alfi screensMiami is the first of 10 major city rolloutsUber and Lyft drivers treated to lunch at installation sitesAlfi Digital screens deployed in Miami with more than 600 …

Alfi is excited to be partnering with Uber and Lyft drivers to help provide them with an additional revenue opportunity. Juan Carlos, Miami-area Uber driver, states, "This is a great opportunity for all of us rideshare drivers. Alfi not only gives us extra revenue, but it is a great tool for our customers. We can share places to eat, places to shop, and things to do around Miami. I absolutely love my Alfi!"

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 - Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced Miami is the first of 10 major cities for rollout of Alfi tablets in Uber and Lyft vehicles. The ramp up is now in full swing and going well.

Foto: Accesswire

Foto: Accesswire

"I have been driving around with Alfi installed for the past year and I am so excited to see the whole system come to life with advertisers and content providers. This is like magic and Alfi really works," commented Juan Carlos.

"This is a huge advancement for the advertising industry - brand owners have a completely new way to market their business. With ALFI's technology, the DOOH landscape now has accountability, transparency, and genuine reporting. It's a game changer; we are already seeing it with the demand from major advertisers and agencies," said Ron Spears, CRO, ALFI.

Miami-based Rideshares

Foto: Accesswire

Foto: Accesswire

Alfi's enterprise grade, multimedia computer vision and machine learning platform, generates powerful advertising recommendations and insights. Multiple technologies work together in Alfi with viewer privacy and reporting objectives as its two goals. Alfi solves the problem of providing real time, accurate and rich reporting on customer demographics, usage, interactivity, and engagement, while never storing any personal, identifiable information. Alfi was designed to be fully compliant with all privacy regulations including the General Data Protection Regulation, in Europe, California Consumer Privacy Act, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Ron Spears noted, "The demand for Alfi has been overwhelming from both the UBER and Lyft drivers and the advertisers. This is going to be a massive ramp up and will happen in lightning speed."

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Company Contact

Dennis McIntosh

Chief Financial Officer

d.mcintosh@getalfi.com

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

(212) 389-9782

12 E 49th Street, 11th Fl.

New York, NY 10017

Email: info@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: