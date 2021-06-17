checkAd

ALFI Installing 10,000 Digital Screens in Ubers and Lyfts Starting in Miami

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

Excess of 20,000 Uber and Lyft drivers waiting for installation of Alfi screensMiami is the first of 10 major city rolloutsUber and Lyft drivers treated to lunch at installation sitesAlfi Digital screens deployed in Miami with more than 600 …

  • Excess of 20,000 Uber and Lyft drivers waiting for installation of Alfi screens
  • Miami is the first of 10 major city rollouts
  • Uber and Lyft drivers treated to lunch at installation sites
  • Alfi Digital screens deployed in Miami with more than 600 businesses committed

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 - Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced Miami is the first of 10 major cities for rollout of Alfi tablets in Uber and Lyft vehicles. The ramp up is now in full swing and going well.

Alfi is excited to be partnering with Uber and Lyft drivers to help provide them with an additional revenue opportunity. Juan Carlos, Miami-area Uber driver, states, "This is a great opportunity for all of us rideshare drivers. Alfi not only gives us extra revenue, but it is a great tool for our customers. We can share places to eat, places to shop, and things to do around Miami. I absolutely love my Alfi!"

A picture containing person, computer Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire
A picture containing text, road, outdoor, outdoor object Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

"I have been driving around with Alfi installed for the past year and I am so excited to see the whole system come to life with advertisers and content providers. This is like magic and Alfi really works," commented Juan Carlos.

"This is a huge advancement for the advertising industry - brand owners have a completely new way to market their business. With ALFI's technology, the DOOH landscape now has accountability, transparency, and genuine reporting. It's a game changer; we are already seeing it with the demand from major advertisers and agencies," said Ron Spears, CRO, ALFI.

Miami-based Rideshares

A picture containing text, person, indoor, hand Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire
A picture containing outdoor, tree, car, road Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Alfi's enterprise grade, multimedia computer vision and machine learning platform, generates powerful advertising recommendations and insights. Multiple technologies work together in Alfi with viewer privacy and reporting objectives as its two goals. Alfi solves the problem of providing real time, accurate and rich reporting on customer demographics, usage, interactivity, and engagement, while never storing any personal, identifiable information. Alfi was designed to be fully compliant with all privacy regulations including the General Data Protection Regulation, in Europe, California Consumer Privacy Act, and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Ron Spears noted, "The demand for Alfi has been overwhelming from both the UBER and Lyft drivers and the advertisers. This is going to be a massive ramp up and will happen in lightning speed."

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Company Contact

Dennis McIntosh
Chief Financial Officer
d.mcintosh@getalfi.com

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR
(212) 389-9782
12 E 49th Street, 11th Fl.
New York, NY 10017
Email: info@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Alfi, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652072/ALFI-Installing-10000-Digital-Screen ...

Alfi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ALFI Inc - Anbieter von Auswertungen für den Werbemarkt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALFI Installing 10,000 Digital Screens in Ubers and Lyfts Starting in Miami Excess of 20,000 Uber and Lyft drivers waiting for installation of Alfi screensMiami is the first of 10 major city rolloutsUber and Lyft drivers treated to lunch at installation sitesAlfi Digital screens deployed in Miami with more than 600 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReelTime Signs Media Sales Veteran LaVonne Henderson as National Media Broker Expanding Sales Force ...
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
Vicinity Motor Corp. Announces Partnership with Danfoss Editron to Power Next-Generation Medium ...
DigiFlynt takes IronCAP Technology to GCC Countries and the West African Region
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Amazon Storefront
Binovi Provides Update on Sanet Vision Seminar Series for Binovi Academy
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the ...
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft Digital Tablets Nationwide
09.06.21
Alfi Commences Operation of New "Alfi Ads" Call Center in South Florida
07.06.21
Alfi Commences Operation of its AI Enterprise SaaS Platform Technology for Digital Advertising in Kiosks at Belfast International Airport ("BFS")
02.06.21
Alfi Resumes Roll-out of AI-Enabled Tablets in Value Cabs Operating in Belfast
01.06.21
Alfi to Present at the 2021 LD Micro Invitational