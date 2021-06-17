checkAd

Courant Naturel Picks Maxeon 5 AC as Its Sole Residential Solar Technology in France

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 13:05  |  37   |   |   

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that Courant Naturel, a fast-growing residential solar installer with headquarters in Soual, France, has selected SunPower Maxeon 5 AC module as its sole solar technology for their bundled offer to address the growing demand for high-quality residential solar systems in France. 

Courant Naturel’s Maxeon 5 AC-based residential solar system.

Courant Naturel, a SunPower Elite Partner since 2011, serves residential solar customers in France with a premium approach. To celebrate their 10th year of affiliation with Maxeon's technology, for their 2021 turn-key package the company has selected SunPower Maxeon 5 AC as its exclusive solar technology, featuring the highly reliable, powerful and durable SunPower Maxeon 5 solar panel preconfigured with an industry-leading Enphase microinverter. With an efficiency of up to 22.2%, Maxeon 5 AC can provide households with more energy than conventional solar systems over 25 years, and superior output in real world conditions. In addition, Courant Naturel's Maxeon 5 AC-based residential solar systems are connected to the Enphase monitoring platform.

"It's important for us to give our customers an efficient solution with an uncompromised level of quality to make the most of their roof," said Paulo De Araujo, co-owner of Courant Naturel. "This year we are exclusively selling Maxeon 5 AC as we think it consistently raises the bar for performance, reliability, robustness, durability and warranty. The high-power AC Module paradigm permits us to be more efficient in our operations, allowing streamlined orders, logistics and installations, and would also make us more competitive. We have improved our sales conversion rate by 10%." De Araujo also praised the advantages of a complete solution that includes smart monitoring capabilities where end users can control their energy production as well as improve auto-consumption.

Both the microinverter and the Maxeon 5 panel that are integrated into the Maxeon 5 AC module are subject to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen to ensure exceptional performance under conditions of high heat, extreme cold, high humidity, and coastal region salt air. Maxeon 5 AC modules are designed to be durable energy assets and are backed by a 25-year product warranty on the microinverter and a 25-year product, performance and service warranty on the panel. Maxeon 5 AC is also tested to comply with the future Standard on AC panel (IEC 62109-03).

Seite 1 von 3
Maxeon Solar Technologies Pte. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Courant Naturel Picks Maxeon 5 AC as Its Sole Residential Solar Technology in France SINGAPORE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that Courant Naturel, a fast-growing residential solar installer with headquarters in Soual, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
EQT Private Equity acquires majority stake in Parcel2Go, UK's largest parcel delivery marketplace ...
CGTN: Long-term planning key to China's continuous growth
China Matters presents China's First National Urban Wetland
BNI Global Expands Executive Leadership Team Announcing New Chief Operating Officer
Accepted Benefits of Increased Vehicle Safety, Improved Overall On-the-Road Quality to Extend ...
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
MSRcosmos Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Thriving Demand for Downstream Nitrogen-based Products Enriches Value Chain of Ammonia Market, Wide Demand in Agriculture Industry Spurs Growth: TMR
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Klarna secures additional funding as consumers demand smarter alternatives to shop, bank, & pay
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Automotive Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Market to Reach $15.05 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 12.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Cow Colostrum Sales Surging Amid Increasing Application in Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Industries: Future Market Insights Study
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Sales Results, and Upside Share of Profits from the Diamond ...
Targovax's ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data shows class-leading median overall survival
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
Maxeon Solar Technologies verwandelt das neue Logistikzentrum eines internationalen Luxuskonzerns in ein 12,7-Megawatt-Solarkraftwerk