BeiGene Announces First Patient Dosed in Global Phase 3 Trial of Anti-TIGIT Antibody Ociperlimab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 13:00   

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the first patient was dosed in the global Phase 3 AdvanTIG-302 trial of BeiGene’s investigational anti-TIGIT antibody ociperlimab (BGB-A1217) in combination with its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors exhibit high PD-L1 expression and do not harbor EGFR-sensitizing mutations or ALK translocations. This marks the initiation of the first Phase 3 clinical trial in the planned global pivotal program for ociperlimab.

“Ociperlimab is a potent anti-TIGIT antibody with intact Fc function, which we believe to be critical for the anti-tumor activities of TIGIT antibodies. Ociperlimab is our fourth internally discovered molecule entering the pivotal stage of clinical development, and now one of the most advanced anti-TIGIT antibodies in development globally. We intend to explore the potential use of ociperlimab in additional settings and indications in our late-stage development program,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology, at BeiGene. “We hope that the AdvanTIG-302 trial will support a new and improved chemotherapy-free regimen for a significant portion of first-line patients with NSCLC and potentially other cancer patients with unmet needs.”

AdvanTIG-302 Trial of Ociperlimab in Combination with Tislelizumab in NSCLC

AdvanTIG-302 is a randomized, double-blind, multicenter, global Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04746924), expected to enroll approximately 605 treatment-naïve patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors exhibit high PD-L1 expression and do not harbor EGFR-sensitizing mutations or ALK translocations in the United States, Australia and other countries and regions across the globe. Patients will be randomized to receive ociperlimab and tislelizumab combination treatment, pembrolizumab, or tislelizumab alone. The primary endpoints of the trial are progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population; secondary endpoints include safety and other efficacy endpoints.

