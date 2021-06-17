Immunome Appoints Franklyn G. Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Prendergast to Immunome’s Board of Directors as we continue to attract a rich team of distinguished thought leaders to help drive the development of our antibody therapies,” said Purnanand Sarma, Ph.D., President and CEO of Immunome. “Dr. Prendergast’s experience will be invaluable in our mission to discover and develop novel antibody therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical need.”

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell discovery engine platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Franklyn G. Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Prendergast is a renowned medical and academic research professional who received the 2019 Mayo Distinguished Alumni award and has over 45 years of association with the Mayo Foundation.

“Immunome is entering an exciting period in the company’s history, as the group transitions from a preclinical to clinical setting,” said Franklyn Prendergast, M.D., Ph.D. “With an innovative therapeutic platform and promising early data, I am excited to be joining Immunome’s Board of Directors. I look forward to working collaboratively with the rest of the Board and the company’s executive leadership to maximize Immunome’s opportunities for the benefit of patients and our shareholders.”

Dr. Prendergast received his medical degree with honors from the University of the West Indies in 1968 and after an internship attended Lincoln College, University of Oxford, as a Rhodes Scholar where he obtained a BA with First Class Honors in 1971 and MA in 1979. He commenced a residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in 1971 and subsequently obtained a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the joint Mayo Graduate School / University of Minnesota program in 1977.

Dr. Prendergast was appointed to the Faculty of the Department of Pharmacology at the Mayo Graduate School immediately after receiving his Ph.D. and rose through the ranks quickly to become a full Professor simultaneously in that Department and in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology in 1986. That same year, he was named the Edmond and Marion Guggenheim Professor and also Chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.