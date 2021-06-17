checkAd

Sema4 Appoints Andrew Kasarskis, Health Data Expert and Precision Medicine Scientist, as Chief Data Officer

Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced the appointment of Andrew Kasarskis, PhD, to the newly established role of Chief Data Officer (CDO). Dr. Kasarskis brings more than 20 years of leadership and broad experience in industry and academia that includes a strong focus on digital analytics and genomics and internationally recognized research in the life sciences. At Sema4, he will be responsible for establishing additional structures and processes to further optimize the company’s health intelligence platform and orchestrating data use and data science to support research, development, and innovation.

Sema4 appoints Andrew Kasarskis, health data expert and precision medicine scientist, as Chief Data Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Kasarskis most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.

“Andrew will help us optimize our data strategy and security to drive continued innovations of our health intelligence platform,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Sema4. “His deep experience in technology and keen knowledge of genomics will also allow us to further securely leverage data to build predictive disease models that improve health outcomes.”

While at Mount Sinai as CDO, Dr. Kasarskis also served as Professor in the Departments of Genetics and Genomic Sciences and Population Health Science and Policy at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Prior to his role as CDO at Mount Sinai, he helped build the Icahn Institute for Data Science and Genomic Technology where he was Co-Director with Dr. Schadt. Dr. Kasarskis also served as Vice Chair and Interim Chair of the Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences.

“Computational biology, breakthrough technologies, and data science have the capacity to revolutionize healthcare for future generations. I am excited to join the Sema4 team, which shares my dedication to the evolution and implementation of precision medicine, and to help accelerate our mission,” said Dr. Kasarskis. “I look forward to using my expertise in digital and life sciences to leverage existing research data and data standards, and to improve the prevention, detection, and treatment of diseases in support of both providers and patients.”

Prior to joining Mount Sinai, Dr. Kasarskis held leadership positions at Pacific Biosciences, Sage Bionetworks and Merck. He has published more than 90 research papers.

Dr. Kasarskis holds a PhD in Molecular and Cellular Biology from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as a B.S. in Biology and a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Kentucky.

Disclosure: The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (ISMMS) is an equity owner in Sema4. In addition to their roles with Sema4, Dr. Schadt remains affiliated with ISMMS as a faculty member and Dr. Kasarskis as a professorial lecturer.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

