Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Remind Stockholders to Vote to Approve Business Combination

Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIU, FIIW) (“Forum” or the “Company”) and Electric Last Mile, Inc. remind stockholders to vote their shares in favor of their proposed business combination, which will result in Electric Last Mile becoming a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ELMS.”

Forum has mailed the definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of Forum stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to its stockholders of record as of May 20, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Stockholders as of the Record Date who have not received or have misplaced their proxy card should contact their broker and request their voting control number.

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled for June 24, 2021. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on June 23, 2021.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and trading of the combined entity will commence on Nasdaq shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Even if you have sold your shares since May 20, 2021, if you owned Forum shares on the Record Date, you are encouraged to vote by the June 23, 2021 deadline to ensure that the deal closes in a timely manner.

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

  • Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 23, 2021.
  • Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 23, 2021.

Additionally, you can vote by mail:

