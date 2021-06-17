Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Virtual R&D Day

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it will host its first two-day virtual research and development (R&D) day for analysts and investors. The event will be webcast live on June 28 and June 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET each day.

The event will highlight the company’s R&D progress, focused on advancement of its early- and late-stage investigational programs. Topics of discussion will include: