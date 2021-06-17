Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Virtual R&D Day
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it will host its first two-day virtual research and development (R&D) day for analysts and investors. The event will be webcast live on June 28 and June 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET each day.
The event will highlight the company’s R&D progress, focused on advancement of its early- and late-stage investigational programs. Topics of discussion will include:
Day 1 – June 28, 2021
- TSHA-120 (GAN): Pivotal-stage AAV9 gene replacement therapy program for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy (GAN), a rare autosomal recessive disease of the central and peripheral nervous systems caused by loss-of-function gigaxonin gene mutations.
- TSHA-101 (GM2 gangliosidosis): The first bicistronic AAV9 gene therapy in clinical development designed to deliver two genes, HEXA and HEXB, comprising the alpha and beta sub-units of beta hexosaminidase A, intrathecally for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis, also called Tay-Sachs or Sandhoff disease. TSHA-101 is currently in Phase 1/2 development.
- TSHA-118 (CLN1 disease): AAV9-based gene therapy designed to express a human codon-optimized CLN1 transgene to potentially treat CLN1 disease, a rapidly progressing rare lysosomal storage disease with no currently approved treatments. This gene replacement therapy program is currently under an open IND, with initiation of a Phase 1/2 trial expected in the second half of 2021.
- TSHA-102 (Rett syndrome): AAV9-based gene therapy in development for Rett syndrome, a severe neurodevelopmental disorder, designed to deliver MECP2, as well as a novel miRARE platform that regulates transgene expression on a cell-by-cell basis. This regulated gene replacement therapy is currently in IND/CTA-enabling studies, with an IND/CTA filing expected in the second half of 2021.
Day 2 – June 29, 2021
- TSHA-104 (SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome): AAV9-based gene therapy with a transgene encoding the human SURF1 protein to potentially treat SURF1-associated Leigh syndrome, a monogenic mitochondrial disorder with no currently approved treatments. This gene replacement therapy program is currently in IND/CTA-enabling studies, with an IND/CTA filing expected in the second half of 2021.
- TSHA-105 (SLC13A5 deficiency): AAV9-based gene therapy expressing human SLC13A5 protein to potentially treat SLC13A5 deficiency, a rare autosomal recessive epileptic encephalopathy characterized by the onset of seizures within the first few days of life. This gene replacement therapy program is currently in IND/CTA-enabling studies.
- TSHA-103 (SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder): Gene replacement therapy constructed from a codon-optimized version of the human SLC6A1 gene packaged within an AAV9 viral vector for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder. This program is currently in IND/CTA-enabling studies.
- TSHA-111-LAFORIN and TSHA-111-MALIN (Lafora disease): Recombinant AAV9 viral vectors with miRNA targeting the knockdown of GYS1 for the treatment of Lafora disease. These programs are currently in IND/CTA-enabling studies.
- TSHA-112 (APBD): Recombinant AAV9 viral vector with miRNA targeting the knockdown of GYS1 for the treatment of Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease (APBD). This program is currently in IND/CTA-enabling studies.
- Additional preclinical programs, including tauopathies (TSHA-113, an AAV9 viral vector that utilizes AAV-mediated gene silencing to potentially deliver life-long reduction of tau protein levels in neurons following a single dose) and Angelman syndrome (TSHA-106, an AAV9 viral vector designed for shRNA-mediated knockdown of UBE3A-ATS).
The event will feature presentations from Taysha senior leaders and the following key opinion leaders:
