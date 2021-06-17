checkAd

FreightHub, Inc. Completes Google Cloud Integration

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, completed its Google Cloud integration, enhancing its big data analytics capabilities, strengthening its data security and increasing its operational efficiency.

“With Google Cloud we are now centrally managing all aspects of our industry leading logistics technology platform,” stated Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Hub. “We will also be able to innovate faster and on a more cost-effective basis, further enhancing our ability to deliver for existing and potential customers technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, which help them compete most effectively in the marketplace. With supply chains today under increasing pressure due to capacity constraints, the potential value-add we can provide to all of the customers on our platform is that much more appealing.”

About FreightHub, Inc.

FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics platform company, Fr8Hub focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8Hub uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.

About Hudson Capital Inc.
Incorporated in 2014, Hudson Capital Inc. (formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN)) commenced its business by providing financial advisory services to small and medium size companies. The traditional business segments include commercial payment advisory, intermediary bank loan advisory and international corporate financing advisory services which help clients to meet their commercial payment and investment needs. For more information, about Hudson Capital, please see the documents filed by Hudson Capital with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

