FreightHub, Inc. Completes Google Cloud Integration

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, completed its Google Cloud integration, enhancing its big data analytics capabilities, strengthening its data security and increasing its operational efficiency.



“With Google Cloud we are now centrally managing all aspects of our industry leading logistics technology platform,” stated Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Hub. “We will also be able to innovate faster and on a more cost-effective basis, further enhancing our ability to deliver for existing and potential customers technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, which help them compete most effectively in the marketplace. With supply chains today under increasing pressure due to capacity constraints, the potential value-add we can provide to all of the customers on our platform is that much more appealing.”